A DUI driver has been arrested after crashing off the roadway and into the Santa Rosa Creek. Early this morning, a car was speeding on 4th Street near Alderbrook Drive, going over 70 miles-per-hour. The driver, later identified as Lorca Blanco, drifted off the roadway and crashed into a power pole before descending down into the creek. Large power lines were down in the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic along eastbound and westbound 4th Steet. Blanco sustained minor injuries and no one else was hurt. She admitted to drinking prior to driving and a preliminary screening test showed her blood alcohol content to be more than twice the legal limit. Blanco was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO