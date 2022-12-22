Read full article on original website
Life Is To Short
3d ago
Good afternoon it's so sad what a Xmas and New Year's my biggest biggest prayers and condolences to wife and his family amen
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Related
Two hikers rescued by air from beach in Marin Headlands
Two people were rescued by air after hiking down a cliff in the Marin Headlands, according to the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division.
Video: CHP aircraft busy with Bay Area freeway pursuits during holiday week
SAN FRANCISCO -- Over the last week, California Highway Patrol's Bay Area-based air crews have been busy with high-speed pursuits on local freeways.CHP officials said they had six in a 48 hour spanLivermore to Modesto pursuit On Friday, a CHP helicopter responded to assist officers from the CHP - Dublin officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was wanted for a previous crime. As the helicopter arrived overhead, the suspect vehicle was in the midst of fleeing the CHP officers at a high rate of speed. Due to suspects actions -- going the wrongway on the freeway --...
Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement
"As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."
kymkemp.com
A GoFundMe Started for Couple Who Lost Dogs in Fire Following Quake
On Tuesday, not long after the 6.4 earthquake centered near Rio Dell badly damaged many homes in the area, Chris Noonan and his partner Kalishakti’s home caught fire. According to Arcata Fire, “A pet boa constrictor was rescued from the residence, but unfortunately, two dogs succumbed to smoke inhalation prior to being rescued.”
Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed
SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
kymkemp.com
Former Employee and Business Partner Shares a Different Side to Local Legend Bob McKee in Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
2 women arrested, 1 at large after vehicle, catalytic converter theft in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested Friday, and one is at large after a vehicle and two catalytic converters were stolen, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in an alert. Around 9:34 a.m., officers responded to the 70 block of W. 3rd Street where they discovered three female suspects trying to […]
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:02 p.m.] Crash on Hwy 299 Blocks Eastbound Lane
A little after 5 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Hwy 299 near Berry Summit. The two occupants are reported to be trapped and the eastbound lane is completely blocked. Dispatch requested Willow Creek Fire, Salyer Fire, Blue Lake Fire and an ambulance to respond to the scene. Please remember that...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
lookout.co
It will be a red-tagged Christmas for those whose homes were wrecked in 6.4 quake
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As aftershocks rumbled and crews worked across Humboldt County on Wednesday afternoon to restore water and power knocked out by the powerful earthquake that struck earlier this week, Kevin Mcniece rushed to his former home, hoping to beat a code enforcement team so he could grab some of his possessions before access was blocked.
ksro.com
Deceased Couple in Santa Rosa Identified
The couple found shot to death inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning have been identified. Police say 50-year-old Eric Nance and 44-year-old Melany Texeira were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers found their bodies after a relative requested a welfare check. Both Nance and Texeira were shot once and a gun was found nearby. Investigators have not announced a motive.
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person was killed and three were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Fire crews are on scene in the area of E Tabor and Railroad Avenue. Eastbound and westbound E. Tabor is closed...
kymkemp.com
Christmas Chili and Cornbread at Proper Wellness in Rio Dell
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Now that’s a great meal and a great idea. All made with love.. You guys rock! Your chilli is the only hot food I’ve had all day. Thank you, thank you Proper Wellness for giving me a hot meal today. Merry Christmas.
KTVU FOX 2
SF woman arrested for killing 2 children
Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
ksro.com
Woman Who Died in Crash on Golf Course Drive West in Rohnert Park Identified
The 78-year-old woman who died in a crash in Rohnert Park has been identified. Jane Ables was driving alone in a black Mercedes on Golf Course Drive West when she tried to turn south onto Labath Avenue. But an oncoming GMC utility truck hit her in the intersection resulting in front end damage to both vehicles. Emergency personnel tried to save Ables but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver suffered moderate injuries. The investigation is ongoing but alcohol and drugs were not factors.
Paradise Post
‘A collective failing’: Bay Area mourns hundreds who died this year with nowhere to call home
They succumbed to heart disease, hypothermia and COVID-19. They were hit by trains and cars. They overdosed aboard BART and in a storage unit. One man had been dead long enough that by the time he was found at a homeless encampment in Los Gatos, his body was so decomposed that no one could tell how he died.
Holly the mountain lion cub won't be released back to the wild
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A malnourished mountain lion cub that was found alone under a Santa Cruz home earlier this week will not be released back into the wild, the Oakland Zoo tweeted on Friday. The cub, which zoo officials have named “Holly” due to her being found during the holiday season, is reportedly doing […]
ksro.com
DUI Driver Crashes in Santa Rosa Creek Early Friday Morning
A DUI driver has been arrested after crashing off the roadway and into the Santa Rosa Creek. Early this morning, a car was speeding on 4th Street near Alderbrook Drive, going over 70 miles-per-hour. The driver, later identified as Lorca Blanco, drifted off the roadway and crashed into a power pole before descending down into the creek. Large power lines were down in the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic along eastbound and westbound 4th Steet. Blanco sustained minor injuries and no one else was hurt. She admitted to drinking prior to driving and a preliminary screening test showed her blood alcohol content to be more than twice the legal limit. Blanco was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing 2 young girls
SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
KTVU FOX 2
Couple's anniversary cut short by 6.4 Northern California earthquake
FERNDALE, Calif. - A couple spending their anniversary at the Gingerbread Mansion Inn in Ferndale, Calif., had their celebration cut short by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. "It was the wildest thing," Larkin O'Leary told KTVU on Tuesday, hours after the quake struck at 2:34 a.m. in Humboldt County in Northern California. "We were lying in bed, obviously asleep, and I woke up five minutes before the earthquake happened and I felt some sort of weird vibe. And then it felt like somebody jumped on our bed."
Comments / 5