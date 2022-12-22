Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Sammy Hagar says David Lee Roth’s Van Halen songs so “easy” he can sing them while ‘lying on his back, smoking a cigarette’
Singing David Lee Roth’s Van Halen songs is apparently a piece of cake for Sammy Hagar, who describes them as so “easy” he could sing them while ‘lying on his back’. In a new interview with Growth TV, Hagar spoke of his willingness to participate in a Van Halen reunion project should it ever come into fruition, saying, “Oh hell yes. I would be involved, and I would insist that Dave come along somehow. He’s not so friendly.”
Twisted Sister to be inducted into Metal Hall of Fame by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy
Twisted Sister's classic lineup will take their place in the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023 — and they'll be inducted by stars they influenced
1 of The Beatles’ Engineers Said He Took His ‘Hat off’ to George Harrison for Constantly Swallowing Criticism From Paul McCartney
One of The Beatles' engineers said he commended George Harrison for constantly swallowing criticism from Paul McCartney.
Comments / 3