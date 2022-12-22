Singing David Lee Roth’s Van Halen songs is apparently a piece of cake for Sammy Hagar, who describes them as so “easy” he could sing them while ‘lying on his back’. In a new interview with Growth TV, Hagar spoke of his willingness to participate in a Van Halen reunion project should it ever come into fruition, saying, “Oh hell yes. I would be involved, and I would insist that Dave come along somehow. He’s not so friendly.”

