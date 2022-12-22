San Francisco plays Hartford after Shabazz's 26-point performance

Hartford Hawks (4-10) at San Francisco Dons (10-4)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Hartford Hawks after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco's 97-60 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Dons have gone 6-1 at home. San Francisco averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hawks are 0-4 on the road. Hartford is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zane Meeks is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Briggs McClain is averaging 16.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Kurtis Henderson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .