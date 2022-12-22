Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo man given strict sentence for threatening behavior in light of recent mass shootingEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Governor Considers calling recent cold "the Blizzard of '22"Mint MessageBuffalo, NY
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Related
WTOP
Blues host the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -165, Blues +138; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. St. Louis is...
WTOP
Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes’ 2-1 shootout win over Kings
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had a rough night his previous start, allowing five goals, including four in the third period. Arizona’s goalie was good all game against the Los Angeles Kings, finishing with a flourish to help the Coyotes end a three-game losing streak. Vejmelka had...
WTOP
Andersson’s OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s pointS streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch.
WTOP
Golden Knights rally to beat Blues 5-4 in shootout
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Amadio’s stay in the Vegas Golden Knights’ top line will end once Jack Eichel returns from a lower-body injury. He has made the most of his opportunity. That line of Amadio, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone flourished for the second game in...
WTOP
Ovechkin nets 2, passes Gordie Howe for 2nd in career goals
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goals to pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Friday night to extend their winning streak to four. Ovechkin scored into an empty net with a minute...
WTOP
Suns’ Booker leaves early against Nuggets with groin injury
DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. The All-NBA guard had two points in 4:20 after missing the previous three games because of groin soreness. Booker entered the game averaging 28 points,...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Lemieux makes a remarkable comeback
1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference. 1959 — The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 31-16 in the NFL championship. Three field goals by Pat Summerall give the Giants a 9-7 lead after three periods, but Baltimore’s defensive backfield makes three interceptions that result in scores.
WTOP
Sports Betting Line
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Sports on TV for Monday, December 26
ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, Detroit. NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Switzerland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick. 1:30 p.m. NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia. 4 p.m.
WTOP
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn’t keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
WTOP
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
WTOP
Blue Jays’ newest addition Varsho excited for opportunity
TORONTO (AP) — Despite the initial shock, Daulton Varsho views his trade to the Toronto Blue Jays as potentially being one of the best things that could happen to him. The former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger was sent to Toronto for veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catching prospect Gabriel Moreno on Friday.
Comments / 0