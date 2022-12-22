ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Blues host the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (21-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -165, Blues +138; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. St. Louis is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WTOP

Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes’ 2-1 shootout win over Kings

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had a rough night his previous start, allowing five goals, including four in the third period. Arizona’s goalie was good all game against the Los Angeles Kings, finishing with a flourish to help the Coyotes end a three-game losing streak. Vejmelka had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

Andersson’s OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s pointS streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch.
ANAHEIM, CA
WTOP

Golden Knights rally to beat Blues 5-4 in shootout

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Amadio’s stay in the Vegas Golden Knights’ top line will end once Jack Eichel returns from a lower-body injury. He has made the most of his opportunity. That line of Amadio, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone flourished for the second game in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WTOP

Ovechkin nets 2, passes Gordie Howe for 2nd in career goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goals to pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Friday night to extend their winning streak to four. Ovechkin scored into an empty net with a minute...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Suns’ Booker leaves early against Nuggets with groin injury

DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. The All-NBA guard had two points in 4:20 after missing the previous three games because of groin soreness. Booker entered the game averaging 28 points,...
PHOENIX, AZ
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Lemieux makes a remarkable comeback

1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference. 1959 — The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 31-16 in the NFL championship. Three field goals by Pat Summerall give the Giants a 9-7 lead after three periods, but Baltimore’s defensive backfield makes three interceptions that result in scores.
WTOP

Sports Betting Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTOP

Sports on TV for Monday, December 26

ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, Detroit. NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Switzerland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick. 1:30 p.m. NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia. 4 p.m.
WTOP

Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn’t keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

Blue Jays’ newest addition Varsho excited for opportunity

TORONTO (AP) — Despite the initial shock, Daulton Varsho views his trade to the Toronto Blue Jays as potentially being one of the best things that could happen to him. The former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger was sent to Toronto for veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catching prospect Gabriel Moreno on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy