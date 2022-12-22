Read full article on original website
Sabres bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Blue Jackets
Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-21-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -158, Blue Jackets +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Blues host the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -165, Blues +138; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. St. Louis is...
Golden Knights rally to beat Blues 5-4 in shootout
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Amadio’s stay in the Vegas Golden Knights’ top line will end once Jack Eichel returns from a lower-body injury. He has made the most of his opportunity. That line of Amadio, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone flourished for the second game in...
Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes’ 2-1 shootout win over Kings
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had a rough night his previous start, allowing five goals, including four in the third period. Arizona’s goalie was good all game against the Los Angeles Kings, finishing with a flourish to help the Coyotes end a three-game losing streak. Vejmelka had...
Suns’ Booker leaves early against Nuggets with groin injury
DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. The All-NBA guard had two points in 4:20 after missing the previous three games because of groin soreness. Booker entered the game averaging 28 points,...
Young, Murray power Hawks past Pistons, 130-105
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 26 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 26 points, and the Atlanta Hawks used a dominant third quarter to beat the struggling Detroit Pistons 130-105 on Friday night. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 19 points, and Clint Capela, returning after missing the last...
Sports on TV for Monday, December 26
ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, Detroit. NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Switzerland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick. 1:30 p.m. NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia. 4 p.m.
Blue Jays’ newest addition Varsho excited for opportunity
TORONTO (AP) — Despite the initial shock, Daulton Varsho views his trade to the Toronto Blue Jays as potentially being one of the best things that could happen to him. The former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger was sent to Toronto for veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catching prospect Gabriel Moreno on Friday.
Today in Sports History-Lemieux makes a remarkable comeback
1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference. 1959 — The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 31-16 in the NFL championship. Three field goals by Pat Summerall give the Giants a 9-7 lead after three periods, but Baltimore’s defensive backfield makes three interceptions that result in scores.
NHL 600 Career Goals
Sports Betting Line
Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out...
