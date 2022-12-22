ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions players critical of Panthers for 1 reason

The Carolina Panthers played their coldest home game in franchise history on Sunday, and visiting players felt the frigid temperatures may have created an unsafe environment. After their 37-23 loss, several Detroit Lions players complained that the field conditions at Bank of America Stadium were a major issue. Aidan Hutchinson called the field turf “the... The post Lions players critical of Panthers for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
