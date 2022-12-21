Merkley, Wyden Continue Transformative Federal Investments in Wildfire Prevention and Response in 2023 Funding Bill

Read full article on original website
Democrats ditch Manchin’s ‘dirty deal’ after opposition from climate activists
West Virginia senator had proposed to attach energy bill to appropriations legislation but plan fails amid criticism of party leadership
Sens. Wyden and Merkley announce revised River Democracy Act
Includes revisions from original legislation in early 2021 that affects several local waterways in Crook County U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced last week an updated River Democracy Act that reflects input from communities across Oregon during the past year. It scales back the total mileage of rivers and streams that would be added to the national Wild and Scenic Rivers system from 4,700 miles in the original bill to 3,215 miles. The changes include revisions to several proposed Wild and Scenic waterways in Crook County, including portions of Marks Creek, Ochoco Creek, Canyon Creek, Brush Creek, Lookout...
What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
Mitt Romney, Mike Lee among senators asking USDA to do more for Western farmers amid drought
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet are leading a group of senators asking the USDA to help Western farmers struggling with the drought.
Romney and Bennet urge USDA to give West parity amid decades of drought
UTAH — Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) led 14 other senators in a letter that urged the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)to give parity to Western […]
Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines lobbied fellow Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to oppose the confirmation of a University of Montana law professor for the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Daines’ office did not respond Friday to a request for comment. One day earlier, Daines’ […] The post Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congressman Lowenthal secures nearly $13M for Long Beach projects
More than half the funds are allocated for safety improvements to the Anaheim corridor. The post Congressman Lowenthal secures nearly $13M for Long Beach projects appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Six battleground states will hold the key to the White House in 2024
As both parties look to the 2024 presidential map, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin will be critical.
Advocates urge Sinema, Tillis to move Dream Act forward
Delia Rodriguez hopes to someday become a social worker, but her undocumented status puts her at risk of deportation, potentially shattering that dream. Now, a bipartisan proposal at the federal level could change that. “My future is in the hands of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Thom Tillis. With their help, we can find a national […] The post Advocates urge Sinema, Tillis to move Dream Act forward appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Senator Markey & Colleagues Introduce Legislation To Re-Authorize & Improve Small Business Development Centers Program
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
Is a carbon tax possible in a divided Congress? Sen. Mitt Romney is hopeful
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney talked about a carbon tax, the Great Salt Lake, renewable energy and climate change at a Washington Post webinar. Read more.
US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Commercial and industrial power users have also been asked to cut back. Utility officials said simultaneous increased demand across its electric...
