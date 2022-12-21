Trisha Yearwood is speaking out about the importance of voting in her home state. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the state of Georgia is hosting a runoff in the Senate race where Republican nominee Herschel Walker is running against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Voicing her support for people to head to the polls, the country singer shared an infographic from Voter Riders stating that registered voters need to show their photo ID to vote in person.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO