Final Omnibus Bill Adds Billions in Funding for Police, Mental Health Professionals, and Substance Abuse Programs, Cantwell Announces

Read full article on original website
Related
FDA fast-tracks review of over-the-counter opioid drug
A nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses could become available over-the-counter as early as next March after the Food and Drug Administration gave it priority review. Why it matters: Advocacy groups, medical associations and federal agencies have said expanding the availability of naloxone is critical to addressing the addiction epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year.
marketplace.org
Prescription drugs are effective treatments for opioid addiction. Expanding access won’t be easy.
There was a record number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year — more than 107,000. And most of them were the result of heroin, fentanyl and other opioids. The cost of the opioid epidemic — in lives and in the suffering of those with addiction, their family and friends — is incalculable.
Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress to step in
Over the past decade, hospital-driven acquisition of independent physician practices nationwide has been well-documented. According to one report, the pandemic accelerated this trend, with hospitals gobbling up over 3,200 physician practices in 2019 and 2020 alone, resulting in an 8 percent jump in the number of hospital-owned practices. This underscores the pressure independent physicians are facing as they navigate rising administrative and financial burdens.
Where Texans can get Naloxone to prevent potential opioid overdoses, fentanyl poisonings
(The Center Square) – Naloxone, the emergency treatment that’s proven to reverse opioid overdoses and fentanyl poisoning if administered quickly enough, is available in Texas for free or low cost. With fake prescription drug pills laced with fentanyl and fentanyl powder pouring through the southern border, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has issued a new public safety alert, saying, “Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country.” Texas Gov....
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Accused of Placing Most HIV Drugs into Highest Tiers
HIV and hepatitis groups filed discrimination complaints against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, alleging that the health insurer placed nearly all HIV medications on the most expensive tiers. The complaints were filed by the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute and the North Carolina AIDS Action Network with the federal...
ajmc.com
Contributor: To Protect Patient Access, Congress Must Block Medicare Physician Payment Cuts
Impending cuts to Medicare physician services could have an overwhelmingly negative impact on millions of older patients and individuals with disabilities across the country. The final 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule recently announced by CMS includes a roughly 4.5% cut to physician payments. This would not only undermine physician practices nationwide but also threaten access to timely care for Medicare beneficiaries.
ems1.com
U.S. launches data dashboard of nationwide nonfatal opioid overdoses
WASHINGTON — The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, launched a first-of-its-kind nationwide data dashboard of nonfatal opioid overdoses this week. Nonfatal overdoses can be used to help predict fatal overdoses and for first responders and service providers...
Roll Call Online
Older adults face Medicare hurdles for substance use treatment
For the staff at the Senior Recovery Center in Maplewood, Minn., helping older adults overcome substance use disorders is a calling, said Christine Martinek, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor there. But it’s a more challenging calling when the adults who need treatment are on Medicare. “Every day, I...
KARE 11 Investigates: A mother's despair as she tries to get mental health care for her daughter
State failures to provide treatment for kids with mental illness and histories of violence have left them in jails, families desperate and community safety at risk. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 4:51 PM CST December 7, 2022. Updated: 10:20 PM CST December 7, 2022. MINNESOTA, USA. As...
U.S. States With Tighter Access to Welfare Payments Have More Kids in Foster Care
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have discovered a link between access to welfare payments and foster care. As many as 29,000 fewer children may have entered the foster care system during the 12-year study if U.S. states had made it easier for poor families to receive cash through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
More than 180,000 people overdosed on opioids and survived in the past year, new White House dashboard shows
There were about 181,806 nonfatal opioid overdoses recorded in the United States in the past year, and it's taken about 9.8 minutes on average for emergency medical services to reach someone who's overdosing, according to a data dashboard that the White House debuted Thursday.
Some red state hospitals pitch Medicaid expansion to solve rural health woes
Hospitals in some non-Medicaid expansion states are pitching expansion as a way to help solve the rural health crisis. But the industry is hardly speaking with one voice. Driving the news: Facilities with fewer commercially insured patients that treat a large number of uninsured people see expansion as a potential lifeline in tough economic times.
Kinship care is the future of the child welfare system — let’s make it accessible to everyone
Earlier this year the Biden administration made headlines for including a large investment in kinship foster care in their 2023 proposed budget. This was historic for many reasons, most importantly because it is uncommon for a president to prioritize child welfare in the federal budget, let alone something as specific as kinship care.
KTVU FOX 2
U.S. Rep. Swalwell demands Dublin prison provide immediate legal, mental health services to women
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) sent a letter Friday to the new warden of FCI Dublin asking her why it appears incarcerated women are facing "significant barriers" in talking to their lawyers and demanding that this unconstitutional practice changes immediately. The letter, obtained by KTVU, was sent...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado seeks FDA approval for cost-saving plan to import prescription drugs from Canada
Colorado submitted a proposal to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, seeking to import prescription drugs from Canada to save Coloradans money on medications. Importing lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada would reduce drug costs for Coloradans by an average of 65%, according to an analysis by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing. That could add up to between $53 million and $88 million in savings annually, depending on market adoption.
medtechdive.com
18M projected to lose Medicaid coverage at end of COVID-19 emergency
As many as 18 million enrollees stand to lose Medicaid coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, according to a new analysis from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Many people who are currently enrolled in Medicaid will transition to other coverage options, but 3.8 million people will completely lose...
Narcan maker says anti-opioid nasal spray will soon be available over the counter
Americans may soon no longer need a prescription to buy a life-saving nasal spray for people who overdose on opioids. Emergent BioSolutions on Tuesday said the Food and Drug Administration has fast-tracked its application for an over-the-counter version of Narcan, a nasal-spray form of naloxone. Approved in 2015, Narcan and its somewhat less expensive generic competitors are widely used by first responders and laypeople to treat known or suspected opioid overdoses that kill tens of thousands of Americans in the U.S. each year.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: ACA Marketplace Enrollment Rises; Vaccine Sharing Initiative May End; Tracking Opioid Overdoses
Approximately 5.5 million people have enrolled in health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace for 2023; the Gavi alliance is debating the end of the worldwide vaccine sharing initiative; the White House is now tracking nonfatal opioid overdoses. Insurance Enrollment via ACA Marketplace Plans Rises. Nearly 5.5...
Community health groups that played crucial role during Covid-19 pandemic say they're being left out of government funding
As the US government distributes some of the most significant investments ever to improve public health, grass-roots organizations that work in underserved communities say they're being overlooked.
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
Comments / 0