Washington State

Final Omnibus Bill Adds Billions in Funding for Police, Mental Health Professionals, and Substance Abuse Programs, Cantwell Announces

 3 days ago
Axios

FDA fast-tracks review of over-the-counter opioid drug

A nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses could become available over-the-counter as early as next March after the Food and Drug Administration gave it priority review. Why it matters: Advocacy groups, medical associations and federal agencies have said expanding the availability of naloxone is critical to addressing the addiction epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year.
The Hill

Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress to step in

Over the past decade, hospital-driven acquisition of independent physician practices nationwide has been well-documented. According to one report, the pandemic accelerated this trend, with hospitals gobbling up over 3,200 physician practices in 2019 and 2020 alone, resulting in an 8 percent jump in the number of hospital-owned practices. This underscores the pressure independent physicians are facing as they navigate rising administrative and financial burdens.
The Center Square

Where Texans can get Naloxone to prevent potential opioid overdoses, fentanyl poisonings

(The Center Square) – Naloxone, the emergency treatment that’s proven to reverse opioid overdoses and fentanyl poisoning if administered quickly enough, is available in Texas for free or low cost. With fake prescription drug pills laced with fentanyl and fentanyl powder pouring through the southern border, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has issued a new public safety alert, saying, “Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country.” Texas Gov....
TEXAS STATE
ajmc.com

Contributor: To Protect Patient Access, Congress Must Block Medicare Physician Payment Cuts

Impending cuts to Medicare physician services could have an overwhelmingly negative impact on millions of older patients and individuals with disabilities across the country. The final 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule recently announced by CMS includes a roughly 4.5% cut to physician payments. This would not only undermine physician practices nationwide but also threaten access to timely care for Medicare beneficiaries.
WASHINGTON STATE
ems1.com

U.S. launches data dashboard of nationwide nonfatal opioid overdoses

WASHINGTON — The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, launched a first-of-its-kind nationwide data dashboard of nonfatal opioid overdoses this week. Nonfatal overdoses can be used to help predict fatal overdoses and for first responders and service providers...
WASHINGTON STATE
Roll Call Online

Older adults face Medicare hurdles for substance use treatment

For the staff at the Senior Recovery Center in Maplewood, Minn., helping older adults overcome substance use disorders is a calling, said Christine Martinek, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor there. But it’s a more challenging calling when the adults who need treatment are on Medicare. “Every day, I...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
HealthDay

U.S. States With Tighter Access to Welfare Payments Have More Kids in Foster Care

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have discovered a link between access to welfare payments and foster care. As many as 29,000 fewer children may have entered the foster care system during the 12-year study if U.S. states had made it easier for poor families to receive cash through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado seeks FDA approval for cost-saving plan to import prescription drugs from Canada

Colorado submitted a proposal to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, seeking to import prescription drugs from Canada to save Coloradans money on medications. Importing lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada would reduce drug costs for Coloradans by an average of 65%, according to an analysis by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing. That could add up to between $53 million and $88 million in savings annually, depending on market adoption.
COLORADO STATE
medtechdive.com

18M projected to lose Medicaid coverage at end of COVID-19 emergency

As many as 18 million enrollees stand to lose Medicaid coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, according to a new analysis from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Many people who are currently enrolled in Medicaid will transition to other coverage options, but 3.8 million people will completely lose...
CBS News

Narcan maker says anti-opioid nasal spray will soon be available over the counter

Americans may soon no longer need a prescription to buy a life-saving nasal spray for people who overdose on opioids. Emergent BioSolutions on Tuesday said the Food and Drug Administration has fast-tracked its application for an over-the-counter version of Narcan, a nasal-spray form of naloxone. Approved in 2015, Narcan and its somewhat less expensive generic competitors are widely used by first responders and laypeople to treat known or suspected opioid overdoses that kill tens of thousands of Americans in the U.S. each year.
HIT Consultant

How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare

Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.

