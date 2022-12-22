Week 16 Fantasy Football Stats: New starting QBs for Cardinals, Colts & Eagles could mess up the fantasy playoffs
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to provide one stat for all 32 NFL teams, and along the way the guys end up talking about games on Christmas Day, the running back market in free agency this offseason and the ranking of QBs if you were building a franchise right now.
Unlike most weeks, when the guys start with the best teams in the league and work down to the worst, they go from worst to first this week and uncover a few fantasy gems on the league’s worst teams along the way.
Find out which Broncos RB might just win your fantasy football playoff game this week, why a new QB in Indianapolis probably doesn’t boost the fantasy value of Michael Pittman, and which run defense has been on fire for the last month (the answer will surprise you!).
Matt and Dalton also check in on their Mike Evans vs. Gabe Davis bet, and conclude that they were both wrong and should’ve trusted their guts in the preseason instead of digging into the numbers.
Finally, the guys preview a very important (for playoff reasons) Thursday night game between the Jaguars and Jets and explain why it may not be a good game for fantasy managers.
00:45 NFL games on Christmas & Christmas Eve
02:40 Houston Texans
06:00 Chicago Bears
07:50 Los Angeles Rams
09:40 Denver Broncos
11:25 Arizona Cardinals
13:15 Indianapolis Colts
15:50 New Orleans Saints
19:05 Carolina Panthers
21:20 Atlanta Falcons
23:30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28:15 Pittsburgh Steelers
30:15 Las Vegas Raiders
31:45 Green Bay Packers
34:45 Cleveland Browns
35:55 Tennessee Titans
37:20 Seattle Seahawks
40:00 New England Patriots
42:50 Detroit Lions
44:25 Washington Commanders
45:35 Miami Dolphins
47:05 Los Angeles Chargers
49:55 New York Giants
50:50 Baltimore Ravens
52:05 San Francisco 49ers
55:00 Dallas Cowboys
56:45 Cincinnati Bengals
62:25 Minnesota Vikings
63:00 Kansas City Chiefs
65:10 Buffalo Bills
66:25 Philadelphia Eagles
68:45 TNF: Jaguars at Jets
