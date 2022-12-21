Read full article on original website
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
coastalempireseniors.com
Coastal Georgia Seniors Looking for New Year’s Eve Fireworks Head to Tybee Island
Savannah Senior New Year’s Eve Guide – Tybee Island Fireworks Display. If you’re like many Georgia Senior citizens, you no longer feel you have to stay up until the ball drops every New Year’s Eve. However, every few years it just feels right to stay up...
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound
ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
WSAV-TV
Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown
The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers in sports. Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown. The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers...
blufftontoday.com
Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Heads adds final phase of amenities
The final phase of Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head's resort-style amenities was recently completed. The amenities opened Dec. 8 in Hardeeville, according to a Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head news release. Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head is an active-adult community for ages 55 and up on US 278, about 2.5 miles east of...
WJCL
In order to accommodate larger cargo ships, GDOT considers raising Talmadge Bridge by up to 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah currently has the fastest-growing port in the country, and state leaders are taking steps to ensure it stays that way. The Georgia Department of Transportation is considering making some changes to the nearby Talmadge Bridge to ensure port traffic keeps flowing smoothly. While the 31-year-old...
Gallery: Girls of Purpose Gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Girls of Purpose held their gala Thursday night. WSAV’s very own Daisy Kershaw was the emcee at the event. Check out a photo gallery below!
WJCL
Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
wtoc.com
Tips for protecting your pipes during cold weather
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority, or better known as the BJWSA, knows their customers aren’t accustomed to these low temperatures we’re going to see this weekend, because of that they’ve got a lot of tips to help you get through it.
Savannah plumber offers advice that could save you thousands this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For many, the holiday season brings good times, good food and lasting memories. However, it can also bring plumbing issues that could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. With so many guests and holiday meals, plumbing systems will be working overtime. To help make sure your home does not suffer […]
wtoc.com
‘I’m a little concerned:’ Beaufort Memorial doctor discusses tripledemic impacts ahead of the holidays
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - While some hospitals around the country are struggling…. ”There’s a lot of respiratory stuff out there right now.”. One hospital in the Lowcountry isn’t seeing the same tripledemic impacts. “So knock wood, so far locally we’ve done pretty well,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla. Dr....
yourislandnews.com
Harbor River Bridge project wins award
As mentioned by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in it’s weekly newsletter, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Harbor River Bridge project has won a 2022 America’s Transportation Award, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $70 million project won in...
wgac.com
Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia?
Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia? The original title was The One Horse Open Sleigh and it dates back to 1857. According to songhall.org, James Pierpont penned the Christmas favorite in Savannah during a Thanksgiving service. The article also noted that the Unitarian Church where Pierpont played the organ and...
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
yourislandnews.com
Missing Seabrook man found safe, unharmed
Forty-one-year-old Donald Youmans of the Seabrook community, reported missing by family members on Monday, Dec. 12, was “located safe and unharmed” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. His last contact with family members before being reported missing was on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Savannah-area activist charged in Jan. 6 riot after nearly two years
Dominic Box, a Savannah resident and QAnon activist and election conspiracy theorist, has been charged in the Jan. 6 riot. He made his initial court appearance on Thursday via teleconference in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., where he was charged with four misdemeanors related to his entry into the Capitol.
WJCL
Missing in Chatham County: Police searching for 17-year-old boy who left home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Chatham County need your help finding a missing teenage boy. The Chatham County Police Department is working to locate 17-year-old Christopher Smith, who left home Wednesday night. Christopher was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants.
wtoc.com
80-year-old man saves wife during fire that destroys Bryan Co. home
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A home in Bryan County has been destroyed in a fire that began early Wednesday morning. According to Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services, Pembroke Fire worked through the night to put out the house fire. The 80-year-old homeowner was woken up by the smoke...
Nine Georgia Premier Baseball Academy players commit
Nine young men of Statesboro’s Georgia Premier Baseball Academy recently committed to extend their baseball careers to the next level by signing athletic scholarships to various colleges and universities across the nation. Georgia Premier consistently turns out talented players that find success at the collegiate level. Some former GPA...
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant
The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
