Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound

ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown

The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers in sports. Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown. The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Heads adds final phase of amenities

The final phase of Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head's resort-style amenities was recently completed. The amenities opened Dec. 8 in Hardeeville, according to a Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head news release. Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head is an active-adult community for ages 55 and up on US 278, about 2.5 miles east of...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WJCL

Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tips for protecting your pipes during cold weather

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority, or better known as the BJWSA, knows their customers aren’t accustomed to these low temperatures we’re going to see this weekend, because of that they’ve got a lot of tips to help you get through it.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

Harbor River Bridge project wins award

As mentioned by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in it’s weekly newsletter, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Harbor River Bridge project has won a 2022 America’s Transportation Award, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $70 million project won in...
BEAUFORT, SC
wgac.com

Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia?

Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia? The original title was The One Horse Open Sleigh and it dates back to 1857. According to songhall.org, James Pierpont penned the Christmas favorite in Savannah during a Thanksgiving service. The article also noted that the Unitarian Church where Pierpont played the organ and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
yourislandnews.com

Missing Seabrook man found safe, unharmed

Forty-one-year-old Donald Youmans of the Seabrook community, reported missing by family members on Monday, Dec. 12, was “located safe and unharmed” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. His last contact with family members before being reported missing was on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC
Grice Connect

Nine Georgia Premier Baseball Academy players commit

Nine young men of Statesboro’s Georgia Premier Baseball Academy recently committed to extend their baseball careers to the next level by signing athletic scholarships to various colleges and universities across the nation. Georgia Premier consistently turns out talented players that find success at the collegiate level. Some former GPA...
STATESBORO, GA
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
RIDGELAND, SC

