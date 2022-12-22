Effective: 2022-12-26 08:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Temperatures across the area have risen into the upper 20s to low 30s. The Hard Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO