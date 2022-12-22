Effective: 2022-12-27 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING HARD FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

