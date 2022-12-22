Delhi Capitals could go all in for Cameron Green

Who they've got

Delhi Capitals did not make the playoffs in IPL 2022, but they retained their explosive opening combination of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner , and a slew of middle-order batters like Yash Dhull , Sarfaraz Khan - who helped Mumbai win their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, Rovman Powell , and of course their captain Rishabh Pant . Apart from releasing four players, they also traded Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders and got fast bowler Aman Khan.

Current squad : Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

What they have to play with

Delhi have a purse of INR 19.45 crore (USD 2.3 million approx.). They have five slots to fill, including two for overseas players.

What they need



One of their priorities is an allrounder. With Mitchell Marsh quite prone to injuries - he is out of the BBL for a surgery to his ankle - they would definitely look for someone who can bat in the top order and give them some overs.

Having released both Tim Seifert and KS Bharat, Capitals need a back-up wicketkeeper for Pant. Or they could hand the gloves over to Sarfaraz, who kept wicket for Mumbai during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

An understudy for Anrich Nortje would be useful too.

The likely targets

Not too different from some other teams, Delhi would be looking at Cameron Green and Sam Curran , but, the bidding for them is expected to be extremely competitive.

In case the Capitals need the assurance of another middle-order hitter, they could pick up N Jagadeesan or Harry Brook .

As as back-up for Nortje, Riley Meredith could be a target, and if Delhi need an Indian fast bowler, KM Asif could come into the reckoning.