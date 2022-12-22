ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Delhi Capitals could go all in for Cameron Green

By S Sudarshanan
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3aJa_0jr6OJ1P00

Who they've got
Delhi Capitals did not make the playoffs in IPL 2022, but they retained their explosive opening combination of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner , and a slew of middle-order batters like Yash Dhull , Sarfaraz Khan - who helped Mumbai win their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, Rovman Powell , and of course their captain Rishabh Pant . Apart from releasing four players, they also traded Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders and got fast bowler Aman Khan.

Current squad : Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

What they have to play with
Delhi have a purse of INR 19.45 crore (USD 2.3 million approx.). They have five slots to fill, including two for overseas players.

What they need

  • One of their priorities is an allrounder. With Mitchell Marsh quite prone to injuries - he is out of the BBL for a surgery to his ankle - they would definitely look for someone who can bat in the top order and give them some overs.
  • Having released both Tim Seifert and KS Bharat, Capitals need a back-up wicketkeeper for Pant. Or they could hand the gloves over to Sarfaraz, who kept wicket for Mumbai during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
  • An understudy for Anrich Nortje would be useful too.

The likely targets
Not too different from some other teams, Delhi would be looking at Cameron Green and Sam Curran , but, the bidding for them is expected to be extremely competitive.

In case the Capitals need the assurance of another middle-order hitter, they could pick up N Jagadeesan or Harry Brook .

As as back-up for Nortje, Riley Meredith could be a target, and if Delhi need an Indian fast bowler, KM Asif could come into the reckoning.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Reg Simpson

One of the most satisfactory features of last season's cricket was the way Reginald Thomas Simpson, the Nottinghamshire right-handed opening batsman, fulfilled the expectations of those who have watched his gradual development
ARIZONA STATE
ESPN

Faisal Iqbal seals victory

Faisal Iqbal's maiden international century and an incisive spell of fast bowling from Mohammad Sami guided Pakistan to a comfortable eight-wicket victory at Harare, as Zimbabwe slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat of the series
ESPN

Qualification Hick-up

IN A perfect world, one in which national boundaries were simply geographical signposts rather than a cue for prejudice and hostility, it wouldn't matter a damn if Graeme Hick was invited to play for England against Pakistan next summer
ESPN

Massive attack

Zimbabwe 210 for 5 (G Flower 22*, Whittall 5*) lost to South Africa (363 for 3) by 153 runs So it was as it was always going to be, a massive victory for South Africa
ESPN

Lord of Lord's ... and Leeds

Deprived of their captain, David Gower, through injury, and their talisman, Ian Botham, through excess, England turned to Mike Gatting for the second Test at Headingley as they attempted to get back on level terms with an Indian team already one up
Vice

Inside a Community of Single Ladies Who Celebrate Their Singleness

Sreemoyee Piu Kundu, a writer and former journalist based in the city of Kolkata, India, understood the world of the single woman in India soon after losing her father to suicide. The discrimination faced by her recently widowed mother within the community was all-pervasive; she was denied the right to...
ESPN

ESPN

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy