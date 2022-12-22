Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
coingeek.com
What does Senator Pat Toomey’s stablecoin bill mean for the digital currency industry?
In the wake of the complete industry meltdown, we’ve witnessed over the past year, regulators in every country are circling the digital currency industry, and change is afoot. In the last few weeks of his Congressional career, Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who has been a vocal supporter of properly...
'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini says the world is on a 'slow-motion train wreck' while warning a US recession is a sure thing
Nouriel Roubini cautioned the world faces severe risks that aren't being handled carefully. He warned people should "live on high-alert" as inflation, climate change and the risk of military conflict threaten the world. Roubini also slammed the Fed for missing the mark on inflation, predicting a "deep and protracted" recession.
Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist
Stephen Cecchetti, an economist at Brandeis International Business School, arrives to participate in the 2017 European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal. In the wake the FTX collapse, calls to regulate crypto have increased among U.S. lawmakers. But doing so would confer legitimacy to the crypto industry, a prominent economist argued this week, and that in turn could lead to more widespread economic damage.
coingeek.com
Nigeria to legalize digital assets with new bill
Nigeria will soon legalize Bitcoin once the country’s parliament passes a draft bill that seeks to formally recognize digital assets. Dubbed the Investments and Securities Act 2007 (Amendment) Bill, the draft legislation will give the Securities and Exchange Commission jurisdiction over the industry. It officially describes digital assets as “capital for investment,” local outlet Punch reports.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Opinion: Crypto was billed as a vehicle to wealth. For many Black investors, it's been anything but
Black Americans have been among the groups hardest hit by crypto's implosion because of their greater financial exposure and their relatively late entry into the cryptocurrency market. Far from being a hoped-for financial haven, crypto has proven to be an unmitigated disaster for many Black investors.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says crypto reserve reviews like Binance's are 'essentially meaningless'
Michael Burry commented on news that the accountant that produced Binance's proof-of-reserves report would halt all work for crypto firms. The legendary "Big Short" investor described proof of reserves, which has been popularized since FTX's implosion, as "essentially meaningless." Burry was one of the first investors who predicted the subprime...
CoinDesk
Some Central Banks Reportedly Looking to Issue a CBDC Within 10 Years
Crypto is in the depths of a winter recently spurred by bankruptcy filings from some of the most prominent companies, including exchange FTX and crypto lender Celsius Network but these market conditions have only convinced countries to develop central bank digital currencies (CBDC), and no later than within 10 years, according to a Thursday report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).
New York Post
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pushed to exit over ESG ‘hypocrisy’
A small activist fund fired a slingshot at goliath investment firm BlackRock, calling for the ouster of CEO Larry Fink for his “hypocrisy” in pushing a “woke” political agenda. Bluebell Capital — a London-based firm with just $250 million in assets under management, compared to the...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Legendary Value Investor Calls Bitcoin ‘Sound Speculation’
In a recent interview with Barron’s, legendary American value investor William H. Miller III shared his thoughts on crypto. Miller is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Investment Officer of investment firm Miller Value Partners, as well as the portfolio manager of firm’s mutual funds “Opportunity Equity” and “Income Strategy”.
Black homeowners pushed out of one Baltimore block show how Wall Street banks failed to lend money they had promised, a Bloomberg investigation shows
As lenders including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan retreat from some neighborhoods, residents can see home values fall or get displaced.
cryptoglobe.com
Brazil’s New Crypto Regulation Allows Digital Currencies to be Used As Payment Methods
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has signed into law a bill that “provides for the inclusion of virtual currencies and air mileage programs in the definition of ‘payment arrangements’ under the supervision of the Central Bank.”. This bill was passed by Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies on 29 November...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
CoinTelegraph
The 5 most important regulatory developments for crypto in 2022
2022 will surely be remembered as a year of crypto discontent — one when the price of Bitcoin crashed three times, many large companies went bankrupt and the industry experienced a series of significant lay-offs. However, it was a crucial year for crypto regulation worldwide. Although some regulatory developments are worrisome in terms of their tighter stance on digital assets, their effect could help the industry to mature in the long run.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $3,200,000,000 in Stablecoins Exit Crypto Exchange Binance in 30 Days: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says billions of dollars worth of stablecoins are being withdrawn from top crypto exchange Binance. Glassnode says that Binance has witnessed $3.2 billion in combined outflows of Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD) and Dai (DAI) in a 30-day period. Based on Glassnode’s chart,...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals ‘Super Power’ Altcoin Portfolio of Ethereum, GMX and One More Crypto Asset
BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes is revealing his altcoin portfolio while predicting that 2023 could be a great year for the crypto industry. In a new article, the crypto capitalist says that he expects the Federal Reserve to begin printing money again next year, which could serve as a catalyst for a massive rally for Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
coingeek.com
British Columbia won’t offer electricity to new digital miners for 18 months
British Columbia’s Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation has announced that it will be halting electricity supply to new digital asset miners in the region. The ministry confirms that the temporary suspension of energy supply will last 18 months and will not affect mining firms already operating in the province. According to the press release, the suspension will allow regulators sufficient time to engage with the industry in crafting a permanent framework.
Comments / 0