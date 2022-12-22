ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Fortune

Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist

Stephen Cecchetti, an economist at Brandeis International Business School, arrives to participate in the 2017 European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal. In the wake the FTX collapse, calls to regulate crypto have increased among U.S. lawmakers. But doing so would confer legitimacy to the crypto industry, a prominent economist argued this week, and that in turn could lead to more widespread economic damage.
coingeek.com

Nigeria to legalize digital assets with new bill

Nigeria will soon legalize Bitcoin once the country’s parliament passes a draft bill that seeks to formally recognize digital assets. Dubbed the Investments and Securities Act 2007 (Amendment) Bill, the draft legislation will give the Securities and Exchange Commission jurisdiction over the industry. It officially describes digital assets as “capital for investment,” local outlet Punch reports.
CoinDesk

Some Central Banks Reportedly Looking to Issue a CBDC Within 10 Years

Crypto is in the depths of a winter recently spurred by bankruptcy filings from some of the most prominent companies, including exchange FTX and crypto lender Celsius Network but these market conditions have only convinced countries to develop central bank digital currencies (CBDC), and no later than within 10 years, according to a Thursday report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).
New York Post

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pushed to exit over ESG ‘hypocrisy’

A small activist fund fired a slingshot at goliath investment firm BlackRock, calling for the ouster of CEO Larry Fink for his “hypocrisy” in pushing a “woke” political agenda. Bluebell Capital — a London-based firm with just $250 million in assets under management, compared to the...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Legendary Value Investor Calls Bitcoin ‘Sound Speculation’

In a recent interview with Barron’s, legendary American value investor William H. Miller III shared his thoughts on crypto. Miller is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Investment Officer of investment firm Miller Value Partners, as well as the portfolio manager of firm’s mutual funds “Opportunity Equity” and “Income Strategy”.
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst

A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
CoinTelegraph

The 5 most important regulatory developments for crypto in 2022

2022 will surely be remembered as a year of crypto discontent — one when the price of Bitcoin crashed three times, many large companies went bankrupt and the industry experienced a series of significant lay-offs. However, it was a crucial year for crypto regulation worldwide. Although some regulatory developments are worrisome in terms of their tighter stance on digital assets, their effect could help the industry to mature in the long run.
dailyhodl.com

BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals ‘Super Power’ Altcoin Portfolio of Ethereum, GMX and One More Crypto Asset

BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes is revealing his altcoin portfolio while predicting that 2023 could be a great year for the crypto industry. In a new article, the crypto capitalist says that he expects the Federal Reserve to begin printing money again next year, which could serve as a catalyst for a massive rally for Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets.
coingeek.com

British Columbia won’t offer electricity to new digital miners for 18 months

British Columbia’s Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation has announced that it will be halting electricity supply to new digital asset miners in the region. The ministry confirms that the temporary suspension of energy supply will last 18 months and will not affect mining firms already operating in the province. According to the press release, the suspension will allow regulators sufficient time to engage with the industry in crafting a permanent framework.

