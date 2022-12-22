ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Hungry hummingbirds

“Typically, we have one hummingbird on or near our feeder,” photographer Julia Wiese says. “It’s a bully and it usually chases off any others.” But Friday “has been unusual,” she adds. “While it still makes an attempt to chase others, with so many searching for food, it isn’t as successful. We have seen as many as 10 trying to feed at one time.” You can see a video of the feeding frenzy here.
EDMONDS, WA
seattlemedium.com

Nana’s, Community Partners To Hand Out More Than 1,500 Free Meals Christmas Day

For the third year, Nana’s Southern Kitchen restaurant is partnering with several corporate executives and community members to hand out more than 1,500 free meals on Christmas Day at their two restaurants. With the generosity of corporate executives and community members, Nana’s Southern Kitchen is providing more than 1,500...
KENT, WA
425magazine.com

Bellevue Hosts Vending Machines Dispensing Help, Hope Through Jan. 1

There are three red vending machines in Bellevue Downtown Park for the next 11 days that dispense help to others rather than chips, sodas, or other cravings. The Giving Machines offer the opportunity — with a push of a button and swipe of a credit card or use of mobile payment like Apple Pay or Google Pay — to donate items such as groceries, fresh water, child vaccines, beds, hygiene kits, farming equipment, medical care, job training, educational supplies, beehives, and livestock.
BELLEVUE, WA
KUOW

A record year for homeless deaths in King County — again

2022 marked another grim year for people in Seattle and King County experiencing homelessness. More than 270 people died this year in the county without secure housing —the highest number in 20 years. Their ages range from 2 to 80. They died in tents, RVs, beneath bridges, and inside...
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland

An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
ALASKA STATE
valleyrecord.com

Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive

In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured in shooting on Seattle’s Capitol Hill

Seattle police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Hill on Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at East Denny Way and Summit Avenue. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in a parking lot in the...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

One shot in Capitol Hill Goodwill alley gunfire

One person was shot after an altercation in an alley near E Denny and E Olive Way. SPD confirmed it was responding to the shooting and said the suspect had fled the scene. The person hit was not immediately located but eventually was found after a 911 call from a unit in a nearby apartment building where Seattle Fire was sent to provide treatment and transport the man to the hospital.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Gunfire Keeps Everett Police Busy Early Christmas Morning

Police were busy again overnight with multiple reports of gunfire in Everett, Washington. Shortly before 2:00AM Christmas morning Everett Police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Casablanca Apartments in the 10700 block of Evergreen Way. Responding officers recovered shell casings but...
EVERETT, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley

Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Hundreds of flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac for Christmas Eve travel

SEATTLE - Thousands of people continued to arrive at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for their Christmas Eve travels. Travelers waited in long lines to check their luggage and get through TSA, though lines weren't as long as Friday, when an ice storm delayed and canceled several flights. As of 1...
