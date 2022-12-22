Read full article on original website
beautiful_storm79
3d ago
ummm that's a complete lie about native Americans and Alaskans so this article doesn't mention who moved in so as far as we know it's illegal immigrants 🤦🏽♀️
CouffeYum
3d ago
drug kingpin at the penthouse. this sounds like a good time for the addicts but not the community. I feel bad for the neighbors. it is $ making for the county and drug dealers though.
wufe967.com
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
A major county in Washington state was awarded an “Ebenezer Award” by a religious liberty advocacy group after it banned Christian and Jewish holiday decorations this year. King County, Washington, which is the state’s most populous county and home to Seattle, earned the Ebenezer Award from the Becket...
KUOW
A record year for homeless deaths in King County — again
2022 marked another grim year for people in Seattle and King County experiencing homelessness. More than 270 people died this year in the county without secure housing —the highest number in 20 years. Their ages range from 2 to 80. They died in tents, RVs, beneath bridges, and inside...
4 Pierce County utility substations vandalized, cutting power to more than 14K on Christmas
GRAHAM, Wash. — Over 14,000 people in Pierce County celebrated Christmas in the dark. The Sheriff’s Department says four utility substations were vandalized early Sunday morning. “I woke up and the power was out,” said Thomas Morisada. “We live right over there off of 224th and we...
KUOW
Four big housing ideas that could reshape greater Seattle: The Ripple Effect
The greater Seattle metro region is a hotbed of housing experimentation right now. In many different cities, people are talking about new ideas, new approaches to this problem of how to build enough housing without tearing apart vulnerable communities in the process. Part three in a series. This story is...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinance 28866
TACOMA, Wash. – Ordinance 28866 – brought forward by District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker and co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka – was unanimously passed by the Tacoma City Council tonight. “With the full support of my City Council colleagues, we have...
seattlemedium.com
Black Central District Family’s $77K Affordable Housing Fee
A Seattle family can’t build affordable housing on their property without first paying the city $77,000. The family has decided to sue. It has been two years since the project was placed on hold due to the $77,000. That’s the amount the family would have to pay to the city to break ground.
valleyrecord.com
Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive
In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
1 injured in shooting on Seattle’s Capitol Hill
Seattle police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Hill on Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at East Denny Way and Summit Avenue. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in a parking lot in the...
KOMO News
Fourth vandalism incident in Pierce County today leaves over 1,800 residents without power
TACOMA, Wash. — Deputies are investigating three burglaries that left more than 7,000 Pierce County residents without power on Sunday morning. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), a call was received at 5:26 a.m. reporting a burglary at the Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) Substation at 22312 46th Avenue East. Deputies arrived and noticed a forced entry into the fenced area, PCSD said, adding that nothing had been taken from the substation but the suspect vandalized the equipment, causing an outage.
knkx.org
Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers
Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
lynnwoodtimes.com
State regulators approve Puget Sound Energy rate case settlements
LACEY, Wash., December 23, 2022—On Thursday, state regulators approved hundreds of millions of dollars in rate increases for Puget Sound Energy electric and natural gas customers beginning January 1, 2023. PSE services natural gas to Snohomish County. The Utilities and Transportation Commission approved three settlement agreements establishing a multi-year...
shorelineareanews.com
Dec. 23 7:30am: All Metro service suspended due to ice
As first shared on Dec. 23 at 5am, King County Metro’s buses are unable to leave bus bases due to deteriorating and unsafe road conditions. We regret the impact on our riders. We continue to reassess and will provide the next update at 10am. We remain optimistic that we...
capitolhillseattle.com
Icy Capitol Hill open thread
A layer of ice has made for tricky going across Capitol Hill and Seattle Friday morning with Metro bus service halted and with most streets too treacherous to safely drive. Meanwhile, the typically busy travel day started with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shut down due to icy runways. Closer to home,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland
An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
CBS News
Seattle candle company bringing light and opportunity to young adults
SEATTLE, December 21, 2022 - Some might call cathedrals and candles a match made in heaven, but inside Cathedral, a Ballard event space, candles are a way of helping people here on earth. "When you buy one of our candles, you're not just buying a scent, you're investing in the...
SouthSoundTalk
Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley
Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Starting Jan. 1, we will no longer post weekly COVID-19 data updates on social media or send them to our email subscribers. You’ll still be able to visit our website to find regularly updated information on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations at tpchd.org/covid19cases. On...
The Suburban Times
COVID relief funding awarded to PSE clears more than $20 million in unpaid customer bills
Puget Sound Energy announcement. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) helped thousands of customers this holiday season pay off millions in past due bills. The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) awarded PSE $20.4 million in COVID relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in 2021. The money went toward paying off or reducing unpaid electric and natural gas utility bills for nearly 36,000 current and former customers.
Prosecutors say new move from DSHS could hurt public safety
SEATTLE — Some prosecutors say a new move from Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services could endanger public safety across Washington. In a memo dated Dec. 14, DSHS stated that Eastern and Western State Hospitals will not accept some people whose felony charges are dismissed after they’ve been waiting for mental health treatment.
Volunteers walk nearly an hour in ice storm to care for animals at Renton sanctuary
RENTON, Wash. — Some dedicated volunteers walked for nearly an hour to take care of animals amid Friday's ice storm. Road closures, flight cancellations and power outages complicated the busy holiday week. While many stayed off the roads, two volunteers in Renton decided they simply couldn’t stay home because there were animals in need.
