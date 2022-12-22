ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 6

beautiful_storm79
3d ago

ummm that's a complete lie about native Americans and Alaskans so this article doesn't mention who moved in so as far as we know it's illegal immigrants 🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply
3
CouffeYum
3d ago

drug kingpin at the penthouse. this sounds like a good time for the addicts but not the community. I feel bad for the neighbors. it is $ making for the county and drug dealers though.

Reply
2
Related
KUOW

A record year for homeless deaths in King County — again

2022 marked another grim year for people in Seattle and King County experiencing homelessness. More than 270 people died this year in the county without secure housing —the highest number in 20 years. Their ages range from 2 to 80. They died in tents, RVs, beneath bridges, and inside...
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinance 28866

TACOMA, Wash. – Ordinance 28866 – brought forward by District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker and co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka – was unanimously passed by the Tacoma City Council tonight. “With the full support of my City Council colleagues, we have...
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Black Central District Family’s $77K Affordable Housing Fee

A Seattle family can’t build affordable housing on their property without first paying the city $77,000. The family has decided to sue. It has been two years since the project was placed on hold due to the $77,000. That’s the amount the family would have to pay to the city to break ground.
SEATTLE, WA
valleyrecord.com

Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive

In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured in shooting on Seattle’s Capitol Hill

Seattle police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Hill on Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at East Denny Way and Summit Avenue. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in a parking lot in the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Fourth vandalism incident in Pierce County today leaves over 1,800 residents without power

TACOMA, Wash. — Deputies are investigating three burglaries that left more than 7,000 Pierce County residents without power on Sunday morning. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), a call was received at 5:26 a.m. reporting a burglary at the Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) Substation at 22312 46th Avenue East. Deputies arrived and noticed a forced entry into the fenced area, PCSD said, adding that nothing had been taken from the substation but the suspect vandalized the equipment, causing an outage.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
knkx.org

Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers

Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

State regulators approve Puget Sound Energy rate case settlements

LACEY, Wash., December 23, 2022—On Thursday, state regulators approved hundreds of millions of dollars in rate increases for Puget Sound Energy electric and natural gas customers beginning January 1, 2023. PSE services natural gas to Snohomish County. The Utilities and Transportation Commission approved three settlement agreements establishing a multi-year...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Dec. 23 7:30am: All Metro service suspended due to ice

As first shared on Dec. 23 at 5am, King County Metro’s buses are unable to leave bus bases due to deteriorating and unsafe road conditions. We regret the impact on our riders. We continue to reassess and will provide the next update at 10am. We remain optimistic that we...
KING COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Icy Capitol Hill open thread

A layer of ice has made for tricky going across Capitol Hill and Seattle Friday morning with Metro bus service halted and with most streets too treacherous to safely drive. Meanwhile, the typically busy travel day started with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shut down due to icy runways. Closer to home,...
SEATTLE, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland

An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
ALASKA STATE
SouthSoundTalk

Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley

Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Starting Jan. 1, we will no longer post weekly COVID-19 data updates on social media or send them to our email subscribers. You’ll still be able to visit our website to find regularly updated information on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations at tpchd.org/covid19cases. On...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

COVID relief funding awarded to PSE clears more than $20 million in unpaid customer bills

Puget Sound Energy announcement. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) helped thousands of customers this holiday season pay off millions in past due bills. The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) awarded PSE $20.4 million in COVID relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in 2021. The money went toward paying off or reducing unpaid electric and natural gas utility bills for nearly 36,000 current and former customers.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Prosecutors say new move from DSHS could hurt public safety

SEATTLE — Some prosecutors say a new move from Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services could endanger public safety across Washington. In a memo dated Dec. 14, DSHS stated that Eastern and Western State Hospitals will not accept some people whose felony charges are dismissed after they’ve been waiting for mental health treatment.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy