Diddy & Dana Tran Take Photos With Baby Love Sean Combs
She’s only a few months old, but Love Sean Combs already has a full head of dark hair on her head. Big families are obviously in style this year. Though he’s already a father of six, Diddy was proud to announce earlier this month that he welcomed a new child. The majority of his kids were born to the late Kim Porter. However, the latest arrival belongs to 28-year-old Dana Tran.
Yung Miami & G Herbo Discuss Cheating And Sneaky Links On “Caresha Please”
Elsewhere in their interview, the City Girl told her fellow artist that she wasn’t surprised by news of Diddy’s new baby. Just a few weeks ago, Yung Miami was hinting at the possibility of having to cancel her award-winning Caresha Please podcast. At the time, the reasoning she gave is that her fellow celebrities are afraid of the smoke. However, one rapper has since come forward and was feeling brave enough to be grilled by the City Girl in her hot seat – G Herbo.
Mariah The Scientist Calls Out The Neighborhood Talk For Posting Bad Videos Of Her
The R&B singer says the page is purposely choosing poor videos in an attempt to ridicule her. Mariah the Scientist has had a busy year in 2022. Following the release of a short EP in March, she has since dropped two successful singles and gone on tour with Rod Wave.
Boosie Badazz Wants To Direct A YSL RICO Case Movie
The Baton Rouge rapper and entrepreneur is no stranger to the film industry, having just dropped a comedy in time for Christmas. YSL’s ongoing RICO case took the world by storm this year, with Gunna free but Young Thug still behind bars. Moreover, there have been so many twists and turns that it gets difficult to keep up with what happened and what’s speculated. Still, some within the rap game want to take that chance. Boosie Badazz expressed interest in directing a movie about Young Thug, YSL, and their legal battle.
Ty Dolla $ign Shares Scary Video Of Skateboarding Accident That Hospitalized Him
Nearly a month after he was hospitalized from a skateboarding injury, the L.A. native is back with an update. When it comes to new music, Ty Dolla $ign has had a relatively quiet year. However, at this point in his career, the L.A. native doesn’t need to drop music at...
Diddy Reacts To Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” Interview With G Herbo
If there’s anyone Sean Combs doesn’t play about, it’s his Shawty Wop. Diddy and Yung Miami have never claimed to be official. However, when headlines revealed that the former had fathered a child with another woman earlier this year, the internet immediately clowned the City Girl for sticking by his side afterward.
Playboi Carti Appears To Tease New Music On Twitter: “It’s Time”
Playboi Carti seemed to be teasing the release of new music on Twitter on Sunday. Playboi Carti seemed to tease the imminent release of new music on Twitter, Sunday. He wrote to his more than two million followers that “it’s time.”. “love all my supporters,” Carti wrote on...
SleazyWorld Go On His Breakout Year, “Sleazy Flow” Success & Lil Baby & Offset Relationships
SleazyWorld Go is just warming up. The “Sleazy Flow” rapper HNHH to discuss his breakout year, relationship with Tech N9ne, and leaving behind a legacy like Juice WRLD. When those haunting piano keys and rattling bass hits, you know it’s going down. SleazyWorld Go catapulted into our collective consciousness earlier this year with the release of “Sleazy Flow” – a song that cemented his fate as a frontrunner of the new generation of artists. At the time, SleazyWorld Go lost his YouTube page and had to rebuild the momentum from scratch. However, he created a new YouTube channel where he dropped “Sleazy Flow” and soon after, it formed a life of its own.
Blueface Beefs With NBA YoungBoy And The Island Boys
Blueface had a busy Christmas Eve, as he entertained arguments with both NBA YoungBoy and the Island Boys. The holiday season usually puts people into a festive mood and promotes generosity. However, it appears as though this isn’t quite the case for Blueface. On Saturday morning (December 24), the...
Baby Money Drops New Song & Video, “American Gangsta”
Detroit’s Baby Money is one of the hottest rappers in his city right now. As he continues his hot streak, he returned on Thursday (December 22) to drop off yet another certified banger. The music video arrived on Tuesday (December 20), a couple days before the song officially landed...
NBA YoungBoy Shares “Perc 10” From New “Lost Files” Mixtape
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is easily the most prolific rapper of 2022. Over the course of the last twelve months, YoungBoy has dropped eight full-length projects. In January, he unleashed Colors, and less than two months later, he doubled back with Better Than You alongside DaBaby. Then, YoungBoy dropped his sprawling fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto, towards the end of the summer. Although most artists would have stopped there, YB kept going. As a result, YB fans received Realer 2, 3800 Degreez, Ma’ I Got a Family, and 3860 with Quando Rondo in a span of four months.
Offset Honored With Key To Gwinnett County
Offset has received the keys to Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County presented Offset with a key to the county during the inaugural Offset Toy Giveaway on Friday. At the event, the Migos rapper passed out gifts in honor of the holiday season. “I just wanted to give back to my community....
NBA YoungBoy Is Getting “No Sleep” On New Christmas Eve Single: Listen
As always, NBA YoungBoy is keeping his fans on their toes. One day after delivering his Lost Files mixtape, the Louisana-born rhymer is back with a single. Titled “No Sleep,” he uploaded the track on YouTube earlier today (December 24). Currently, streaming numbers are moving upwards of 250K.
2KBaby Releases Weezy-Inspired Mixtape, “Sorry 4 The Hate”
Louisville rapper 2KBaby is back with a new mixtape, Sorry 4 The Hate. Moreover, it’s inspired by Lil Wayne’s classic mixtape Sorry 4 the Wait, on which he rapped over popular beats before Tha Carter IV. Also, it even has the same style of cover art and color pallet. Therefore, that’s exactly what the Kentucky native delivers on this mixtape. His last single “Haunt Me” with Kofi displayed his melodic sensibilities, but he’s not afraid to go hard here, too.
Hardo Drops “Top 10 Trappers DOA” Deluxe Album
Pittsburgh rapper Hardo just released Top 10 Trappers DOA (Deluxe), and its six new tracks are just what you’d expect. Moreover, his street tales move between hard, minimal piano trap and more atmospheric and melodic styles. In fact, it’s refreshing to see him engage with versatility, especially after tough-as-nails projects like last year’s Gangsta Grillz tape with DJ Drama and Deezlee. However, this time around, the distinct tracks compliment a varied sound.
