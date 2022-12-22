Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
PG&E Makes First Annual Payment to Resolve Criminal and Civil Charges for Causing 2019’s Kincade Fire
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney:. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced today that Pacific Gas & Electric Company (“PG&E”) has made the first of five annual payments to several local nonprofit organizations serving members of the community impacted by wildfires. The payments were mandated by the stipulated judgment that resolved criminal and civil charges against PG&E related to causing the 2019 Kincade Fire. The nonprofit recipients of the funds were:
mendofever.com
Female Subject Launching Rocks, Request For Officer To Pick Up Inappropriate Picture – Ukiah Police Logs 12.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Stabbing Victim At Location, Subject Tried To Take Locked Firearm – Ukiah Police Logs 12.22.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
A New Year May Bring New Life for Ukiah’s Historic Palace Hotel
Noted San Francisco architects and engineers who specialize in recycling historic buildings into new uses are pouring over restoration plans for Ukiah’s storied Palace Hotel. They are climbing onto the rooftop to see spectacular views of the Ukiah Valley and descending into dark corners where few people have been...
mendofever.com
Redwood Community Services Receives Grant for Improvements and Expansion at Tule House Facility
The following is a press release issued by Redwood Community Services:. Redwood Community Services, Inc. is excited to have been awarded a grant for improvements and expansions at Tule House in Lake County, CA. Tule House is a residential treatment program for mothers, founded in 2018. This unique program is...
mendofever.com
Three Richmond Men Arrested in Cloverdale Possessing Burglary Tools and Stolen Catalytic Converters
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 24, 2022, the Cloverdale Police Department received several calls about a gold...
mendofever.com
Male Banging On Window, Threats Via Text Message – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
