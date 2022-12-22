ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter Valley, CA

PG&E Makes First Annual Payment to Resolve Criminal and Civil Charges for Causing 2019’s Kincade Fire

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney:. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced today that Pacific Gas & Electric Company (“PG&E”) has made the first of five annual payments to several local nonprofit organizations serving members of the community impacted by wildfires. The payments were mandated by the stipulated judgment that resolved criminal and civil charges against PG&E related to causing the 2019 Kincade Fire. The nonprofit recipients of the funds were:
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
A New Year May Bring New Life for Ukiah’s Historic Palace Hotel

Noted San Francisco architects and engineers who specialize in recycling historic buildings into new uses are pouring over restoration plans for Ukiah’s storied Palace Hotel. They are climbing onto the rooftop to see spectacular views of the Ukiah Valley and descending into dark corners where few people have been...
UKIAH, CA

