South Korea fires warning shots, scrambles jets following North Korea drone breach
South Korean forces fired warning shots and sent out attack helicopters and jets after North Korean drones entered the nation’s airspace on Monday morning. Five drones entered the South Korean province of Gyeonggi, which surrounds the capital city Seoul, around 10:25 a.m. on Monday. One of the drones entered Seoul before returning back to North…
KuSwap Finance Partners with Industry Leaders and Announces New Product Launches for 2023
KuSwap Finance is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Pyth Network and the launch of several new products in 2023. This partnership and product launch demonstrates KuSwap’s commitment to driving innovation and adoption. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Pyth Network,” says Stein (@chordsniper), Business Development...
Inspired By Uniswap And Internet Computer, Big Eyes Coin Looks Set To Positively Impact The Crypto Market After The Crypto Crash Of 2022
Cryptocurrency is a way to make extra cash online. However, making money in the crypto world comes with significant risks. Choosing the right coin can make you a millionaire in no time. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum (ETH) platform that utilizes the Proof-of-Stake mechanism.
Based on Web3.0, PIAS Creates More Value for Public Welfare
Currently, Web 3.0 is being extended to the real world at an accelerated pace. More and more people are participating in discussions on topics such as cryptocurrencies, NFTs, metaverses, etc. Blockchain technology is disrupting existing industries. The world is exploring that how Web 3.0 will shape the new landscape，PIAS is...
iLearn Announces the Beta Release of EggHeads: An Edutainment Platform for web3 or web2 companies where virtually any giveaway prize is possible!
Dubai, [Dec 24, 2022] – iLearn launches a new web & mobile platform disrupting the education industry, gaming industry and pioneering Learn to Earn. iLearn, a learning incentivization platform, aims to use blockchain technology to create a rewarding, engaging, and fun way to learn. Eggheads will be the first program (game) launched on iLearn.
