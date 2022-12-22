Read full article on original website
Related
montereycountyweekly.com
The real-life impacts of a behind-the-scenes bureaucratic power struggle.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about how vast and complex the bureaucracy is that makes local government work. By the time a proposal gets to what might be the biggest vote with the most fanfare, maybe before a city council or the county Board of Supervisors, it’s usually gone through countless committee hearings already. Members of the public are welcome to attend many of those meetings and weigh in along the way. The underlying idea is that while the bureaucratic apparatus might be vast, it is transparent, and accountable to the public.
Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction
Days before Christmas, Zayna Herring, her 4-year-old son Alex and her roommate sat in the courthouse in downtown San Jose, worried they’d soon be homeless. “It’s a lot of stress,” Herring told San José Spotlight. “Everything takes money, and that’s what we don’t have.”
San Jose plans hundreds of homes on church land
Hundreds of affordable homes are poised to be built at a Christian megachurch in central San Jose. Mayor Sam Liccardo on Thursday announced plans for an affordable housing complex in the parking lot of Cathedral of Faith on Canoas Garden Avenue. The project, developed by Sand Hill Property Company, includes 237 apartments across two buildings on a 13.4-acre parcel. Liccardo said it will serve roughly 78 seniors, as well as 159 unhoused people, adults with disabilities and young people coming out of the foster system. The developer is also planning supportive services and programs to help address mental health and substance use issues.
indybay.org
Santa Cruz Homeless Death List for 2023: Follow-Up
THE ANNUAL VIRTUE-SIGNALING AND FUND-SOLICITING RITUAL. The Annual "We're So Sorry" assemblage of what some describe as "Poverty Pimps" filled the Veteran's hall to standing room only in memory of the early preventable deaths of unhoused folks with few names named and none of the responsible institutions held to account.
svvoice.com
2023 Minimum Wage Increases in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
The 2023 minimum wage is going up in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. The City of Santa Clara says starting on Jan. 1, 2023, any employer who is subject to the city’s business license tax or maintains a facility within the city will be required to pay employees $17.20 per hour, the city’s new minimum wage.
Gilroy Dispatch
Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request
A plan to annex 55 acres of land into Gilroy’s city limits, which could eventually house 307 residential units, may be considered in early 2023 after more than 20 years in the works. Known as the Wren Investors and Hewell Urban Service Area Amendment, 50 acres of the property...
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista family spends holiday season helping Ukraine
Dr Ellwanger describes technique to reposition left maxilla in a patient that was fractured due to a ballistic wound and no longer is able to chew food or fully close his mouth. The patient was evaluated today two months after the injury and after this treatment planning session Dr Ellwanger will cooperate with doctors for upcoming correctional surgery. Photo courtesy of Margret Ellwanger.
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Cannabis Dispensary Pays $50K Fine for Illegal Pesticides
In the first civil settlement between the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a licensed cannabis dispensary, Relentless Enterprises, Inc. has been ordered by a Superior Court Judge to pay $50,000 in civil penalties and costs for violating laws related to the safe application of pesticides. Relentless Enterprises,...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz names new chief people officer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker announced Thursday that Sara DeLeon will be the City's new Chief People Officer starting on Jan. 16, 2023. The re-imagined chief people officer (human resources director) oversees the Human Resources Department, which provides leadership and operational support to the city's 13 departments.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Jose
Surprisingly, there aren’t many swimming holes in Northern California, near the bay area! We want to share with you some of our favorite spots to cool off during the hot, dry months of summer. Located in and around San Jose, these beaches provide everything you need for a relaxing and refreshing day near the water!
KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins nurses are 'outraged' and 'stressed' about the future of the hospital and their jobs
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Nurses Association is speaking out at Wednesday’s hospital board meeting outraged and scared of the unknown future for their jobs and the health of the community as the hospital has the possibility of closing as soon as February. “The nearest hospital is 15...
KSBW.com
Graniterock announces new CEO with longtime employee
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Graniterock, a family-owned company, has announced that Peter Lemon will take over as its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Graniterock is a Watsonville-based construction materials and contracting company. They are a family business, owned and operated by the same family since their founding in 1900. Their main quarry is in Aromas.
MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Central Coast non-profit has an issue with a recent post on Salinas Police's social media regarding the arrest of a three-time convicted gang member. In the post, Salinas Police say they arrested Israel Villa, 44, in San Benito County after serving a search warrant. Villa was arrested with his 13-year-old son The post MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia appeared first on KION546.
San Jose Airport to debut new brand name
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will be looking to ring in the new year with a fresh name change. In 2001, the San Jose City council chose to rename the airport in honor of the U.S. Transportaion Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. For 21 years, his name has been The post San Jose Airport to debut new brand name appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
SLIDESHOW: Best ETC photos of 2022.
Each week in print—and daily in the Weekly's email newsletter Monterey County NOW—we chose a reader-submitted ETC photo. These photos show Monterey County through your eyes, from the crashing waves on the coastline in Pacific Grove to the ragged peaks of Pinnacles National Park. Today, after a year...
One dead in RV fire in Boulder Creek
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed with KION that one person has died in a RV fire on Lost Valley Road on Sunday morning. CAL Fire CZU got reports of an RV fire on 1071 Lost Valley Road. Firefighters got to the scene and responded to a fully engulfed RV fire. The post One dead in RV fire in Boulder Creek appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
KSBW.com
Vietnam War POW Cmdr. Everett Alvarez Jr. nominated for Congressional Gold Medal
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas native who spent nearly a decade in a prison camp during the Vietnam War could soon receive a rare honor. Only 173 people have ever received the Congressional Gold Medal since it was enacted in 1776, and now former Navy Officer Cmdr. Everett Alvarez Jr. may soon get the award.
A growing tradition: At Christmastime, Peninsulans flock to the Santa Cruz Mountains to cut down their own trees
U-cut farms Skyline Ranch and Lone Star are rooted in the generations that nurture them. Perilous switchbacks and a little bit of mud and frost haven't kept families and groups of friends from venturing to the Santa Cruz Mountains and cutting down a Christmas tree this time of year. "We...
montereycountyweekly.com
For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.
Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
Comments / 0