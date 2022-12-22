Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
How to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad
As far as technology has advanced, there are still times when you might need to send or receive a fax. Whether it’s a rare or regular occurrence, fortunately, you can handle your fax needs with an app. Read on for three ways to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad, including two free options as well as solutions for businesses with strict privacy requirements.
ymcinema.com
Canon Presents New 5.7K 60fps Full-Frame Global Shutter CMOS Sensor
Canon has announced a new sensor titled LI5030SA which is a full-frame CMOS global shutter, that is capable of shooting 60fps, has a high dynamic range (stops not specified), and a resolution of 5.7K. Could this be implemented on the Cinema EOS cameras?. Canon’s new 35mm full-frame sensor. As...
knowtechie.com
Microsoft is adding a screen recorder to Windows 11
Microsoft is upgrading the Snipping Tool in Windows 11 to include screen recording. The upgraded tool is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders for beta testing. The Snipping Tool first arrived four years ago as a replacement for the existing screenshot tool. The upgraded version has a new Record button...
makeuseof.com
iPad (10th Generation) vs. iPad mini: Which Budget iPad Is Right for You?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you want to step up to one of Apple's latest iPads, you have two budget options: the iPad (10th generation) and the iPad mini. Both tablets come at a very similar price point, have a modern design, and are great tablets.
Android Headlines
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month
STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
iOS 16.2 launching next week — here's all the new features for your iPhone
A stable version of iOS 16.2 is finally expected to arrive on phones after months of beta testing. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone.
How to drag and drop between apps on Android tablets
The concept is simple, but the tablets and apps that support the feature are limited, so we'll break down what you need to know.
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Open the Windows Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ever heard of the Windows Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager? It’s an incredible tool that helps you test your website before hosting it on the internet.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Use Your New Kindle Scribe
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is taking the popular e-book reader in a new direction. Along with sporting the largest ever e-ink screen on a Kindle, you...
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
Apple Insider
How to get older apps for iPhone that can't run iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you have an older iPhone that still runs like a champ, but can't run iOS 16, all is not lost. Here's how to get an older version of the app you want, that will still work on your iPhone.
Looking for the Best Video Streaming Quality On Your TV? Most People Forget To Do This One Simple Thing
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Wi-Fi networks are more reliable than ever, but let us not forget the benefits of a wired Ethernet connection, especially when it comes time to connecting our brand-new smart TV to the internet to get the best video streaming quality. These days, smart TVs are feature-laden machines, often combining performance and interface elements from everything to home computers, mobile phones, streaming devices, and even gaming consoles. And if you’re a dedicated movie buff or episodic content devotee, you’re going to want a smart...
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
CNET
If You Get a New iPhone With iOS 16, Do These 3 Things Immediately
The iPhone, and more specifically the iPhone 14 series, will be a popular gift for Christmas this year. If you do end up getting the latest Apple phone, there are many new features to look forward to, like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, but you'll also have the chance to explore the latest software update -- iOS 16.
New iPhone could be canceled or delayed for a ‘few years’ due to depressing reason, Apple expert claims
THE iPhone SE 4 has possibly been delayed beyond its initial two year release marker. Lower sales on previous cost-friendly models may have a contributed to an early grave for this highly-anticipated phone. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the next generation of the iPhone SE could be over before...
New York Post
No laptop under the tree? This refurbished MacBook Air is 74% off
Dipping your toe into the ever-popular Apple ecosystem for the first time can come with a steep price tag, but when you opt for a Grade-A refurbished MacBook Air, you can get the style and performance of a Mac for the low price of $413.99. For powerful computing that can...
