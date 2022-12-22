Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Wi-Fi networks are more reliable than ever, but let us not forget the benefits of a wired Ethernet connection, especially when it comes time to connecting our brand-new smart TV to the internet to get the best video streaming quality. These days, smart TVs are feature-laden machines, often combining performance and interface elements from everything to home computers, mobile phones, streaming devices, and even gaming consoles. And if you’re a dedicated movie buff or episodic content devotee, you’re going to want a smart...

1 DAY AGO