San Benito County Police Sergeant Struck by Man Fleeing Traffic Stop, Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Suspect
December 25, 2022 – The San Benito County Sheriff’s department need public’s help locating suspect. We need your help locating this suspect! On Wednesday, December 21st, San Benito Deputies contacted Daniel Diaz Lopez (pictured below) during a traffic stop. During the stop, Lopez fled in his car and hit one of our sergeants. Deputies pursued him, but Lopez was able to get away.
Santa Cruz Homeless Death List for 2023: Follow-Up
THE ANNUAL VIRTUE-SIGNALING AND FUND-SOLICITING RITUAL. The Annual "We're So Sorry" assemblage of what some describe as "Poverty Pimps" filled the Veteran's hall to standing room only in memory of the early preventable deaths of unhoused folks with few names named and none of the responsible institutions held to account.
The real-life impacts of a behind-the-scenes bureaucratic power struggle.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about how vast and complex the bureaucracy is that makes local government work. By the time a proposal gets to what might be the biggest vote with the most fanfare, maybe before a city council or the county Board of Supervisors, it’s usually gone through countless committee hearings already. Members of the public are welcome to attend many of those meetings and weigh in along the way. The underlying idea is that while the bureaucratic apparatus might be vast, it is transparent, and accountable to the public.
Rain Is Coming (A Lot Of It)
After a tranquil last few weeks, 2022 will end on the wet and stormy side! An atmospheric river will be directed at the West Coast in the coming days, setting its sights on the Central Coast Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain is likely over a longer duration along with gusty winds in the morning. Then, several more systems will follow throughout the week… late Wednesday into Thursday, Friday, and then on Saturday. Storm totals are likely to be very impressive by the time we get to January 1st. Obviously there are a lot details to these individual storms that will be resolved in the coming days, so stay tuned to my forecast!
Cal Fire: 4 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms
Emergency crews rushed 4 people to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. Representatives with Cal Fire reported the crash happened on the Eastbound I-10 just west of Monterey before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators revealed a total of 4 vehicles were involved in the collision. Four people were taken to the hospital: The post Cal Fire: 4 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
SLIDESHOW: Best ETC photos of 2022.
Each week in print—and daily in the Weekly's email newsletter Monterey County NOW—we chose a reader-submitted ETC photo. These photos show Monterey County through your eyes, from the crashing waves on the coastline in Pacific Grove to the ragged peaks of Pinnacles National Park. Today, after a year...
DUI Checkpoint results in 1 arrest, 14 citations in King City
KING CITY — One person was arrested and 14 others received citations during a DUI Checkpoint last Friday in King City. King City Police Department held the checkpoint at 625 Division St. for five hours, from 6 to 11 p.m., on Dec. 16. Of the 260 vehicles contacted, officers...
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Dec. 21, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 4:08 a.m. Death by natural causes on Hutchinson Dr. 9:00 a.m. Assisted CHP in a pursuit on S/B Hwy 101. 10:05 a.m. Battery (on a school employee) on Elm Av. 1:54 p.m. Vehicle towed (expired registration over six months) on 13th...
More details released about the fatal police shooting of Brandon Varao in King City.
What began as a family dispute and turned violent took a deadly turn after family members called the police on Monday, Dec. 19. At 6:53pm, Joshua Varao called 911 to report that his brother, Brandon Varao, had stabbed him, and that their father was restraining Brandon. King City Police Officer...
Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles. Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to The post Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
King tides arrive bringing potential for coastal flooding
MONTEREY, Calif. — King tides have arrived on the central coast bringing both joy and concern, but also some rough surf conditions that have lifeguards on high alert this holiday weekend as travelers begin to pour into the Monterey Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued an alert regarding the...
Salinas police post raises questions as to what they consider 'gang related'
SALINAS, Calif. — Apost by the Salinas Police Department on their Facebook and Instagram accounts has prompted a discussion about what could be considered gang-related items. On Wednesday, the Salinas Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Israel Villa. Villa was pulled over in Hollister and a loaded unregistered...
Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
Salinas holiday home lighting competition names winner
SALINAS, Calif. — A family is making the holidays a little brighter for their neighborhood. On Sunday, a busload of merry passengers was driven through Salinas to vote on the best-decorated house. In all, there were 27 finalists, and four homes were awarded with first place, bragging rights, and a $100 cash prize.
Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is looking to transition with a new regime and put any controversy from the last administration behind them. However, it looks like Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto's Staff has its own problematic past. Keith Boyd will serve as Nieto's second in command as her Undersheriff. Boyd has been The post Racism complaints from 2010 surface about Monterey County Undersheriff appointee appeared first on KION546.
Holly trees
Life of a busy Salinas postal worker during the Holiday rush
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Anyone who's been to the post office in the last couple of weeks knows the Holiday rush is on! Especially for people trying to send out their last-minute gifts and Christmas cards. KION spoke with some postal workers in Salinas earlier Friday. They tell us USPS spends all year planning how to handle the The post Life of a busy Salinas postal worker during the Holiday rush appeared first on KION546.
Monterey County DA releases video showing officers shooting King City man
KING CITY, Calif. — WARNING: Video contains graphic content, viewerdiscretion is advised. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni released the results of an initial investigation into the deadly police shooting of a King City man. According to the DA, police were responding to a 911 call on Monday by...
Hollister police make arrest following robbery in progress call
Hollister Police Department told BenitoLink it arrested a 24-year-old male Dec. 21 for charges of possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, a California ID of someone else and of suspected fentanyl pills. Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said that on Dec. 21 around 7:45 p.m., Ulta Beauty employees reported a...
