The Lyceum has been investing in local youth for 62 years, bolstering programming that expands the mind.

Looking back at a year in excellent reader-submitted photos.
Kyarra Harris here, still enjoying holiday time with my family, as I’m sure many of you are too. Quite honestly, I am exhausted. It’s always an adrenaline rush leading up to Dec. 25, then the finale of gifts, dinner and family photos. I’m in charge of the family photo each year, which means I force siblings to stand still for test shots, interrupt the group dance to gather everyone before they get sleepy and set up the camera timer before making a mad dash for my position.
SLIDESHOW: Best ETC photos of 2022.
Each week in print—and daily in the Weekly's email newsletter Monterey County NOW—we chose a reader-submitted ETC photo. These photos show Monterey County through your eyes, from the crashing waves on the coastline in Pacific Grove to the ragged peaks of Pinnacles National Park. Today, after a year...
The real-life impacts of a behind-the-scenes bureaucratic power struggle.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about how vast and complex the bureaucracy is that makes local government work. By the time a proposal gets to what might be the biggest vote with the most fanfare, maybe before a city council or the county Board of Supervisors, it’s usually gone through countless committee hearings already. Members of the public are welcome to attend many of those meetings and weigh in along the way. The underlying idea is that while the bureaucratic apparatus might be vast, it is transparent, and accountable to the public.
