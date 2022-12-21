Read full article on original website
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
Northern Cafe Coming to Westpark Plaza
Northern Cafe has expanded over the years to include a handful of Los Angeles and Orange County outposts
Ramen King Keisuke Coming to Mission Viejo
Named after chef and acclaimed “Ramen King,” Keisuke Takeda, the brand is currently one of the biggest ramen chains in Singapore
The Best Places to See Newport Beach Christmas Lights
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Newport Beach is transformed into a coastal winter wonderland with twinkling lights, festive displays and seasonal sips and shops around every corner. To get you in the jolly mood, we’ve rounded up the best dazzling Newport Beach Christmas light displays. Newport Beach’s holiday activities are a great way to spend your holiday family vacation. Make sure to download the Holiday Pass to explore the Christmas Lights Trail and more seasonal happenings!
Drenched OC Comes to Fashion Island
Angela Parretta, founder of Drenched LA and Tread + Soul in LA, has recently opened her third fitness studio, Drenched OC, at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. The studio features hot Pilates with reformers and welcomes all levels. Drenched OC is Newport Beach’s first and only hot reformer studio.
Wednesday's Child: Jason and Haley want to spend future Christmases together again
LONG BEACH, Calif. - ‘Tis the season to be merry and bright, so join us as we meet up with a brother and sister team who truly sparkle! We join Jason and Haley at Snowy Pines Christmas Trees in Long Beach to participate in some nostalgic holiday traditions, including choosing Christmas trees and visiting with Santa!
New Long Beach Luxury Boutique Hotel Boasts Refreshed Dining and Drinking
Long Beach’s The Breakers to rebrand and bring five food and beverage venues
Polly's Pies gearing up for Christmas
Bakers at Polly’s pies are working round-the-clock to fulfill tens of thousands of pie orders just in time for Christmas. The restaurant makes more than 50,000 for thanksgiving feasts. The 54-year-old restaurant brand opened its first location in Fullerton, California. The new batch of pies going in the oven every 75 minutes in order to meet its demand.
Boiling Point on the Way to Anaheim
The concept, which was founded in 2004 in Hacienda Heights, currently operates thirteen California locations
Spending The Day At Downtown Disney
Go Exploring At Downtown DisneyPhoto byOscar Ochoa - Unplash. Downtown Disney is a shopping, dining, and entertainment district located at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. It is a popular destination for both tourists and locals, offering a variety of activities and experiences for all ages. If you're planning a visit to Downtown Disney, here are some things you can do to make the most of your time there:
The Outlets at Orange | Outlet mall in Orange, California
Very close to Disneyland, The Outlets at Orange is one of the best outlets in the United States as well as being one of the most visited and best designed in California. It is only 10 minutes away by car from the Disney parks, which makes it a must for tourists visiting the area. It has more than 120 stores, as well as movie theaters and other attractions, including a Dave & Busters and a skate park.
A New Taco Spot to Open in Azusa
A liquor license filed with The State of California details an eatery called Senor Esparza Tacos heading for Irwindale Avenue
Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time
Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter. After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone....
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
Timeline: King Tide waves forecast for Southern California
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - As the holiday week gets underway, beachgoers in Orange County can expect King Tide waves to hit several beaches. The large waves are predicted to start Wednesday, with the largest tides of over 7 feet expected by Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Get Swept Off Your Feet By This Newport Beach Steakhouse
Although a piece of my heart will permanently reside in Manhattan, and I physically reside in Indiana, I find myself on the West Coast every few months for one reason or another.
4 Great Seafood Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
Beloved Covina teacher retires after 50+ years
COVINA, Calif. - After more than 50 years on the job, a beloved local teacher is hanging up her hat. Cornella VerHalen, who just turned 90, is celebrating her retirement after teaching more than 50 years as an ESL and sewing teacher. VerHalen first started volunteering at Tri-Community in 1970...
National egg shortage impacting local businesses, holiday dinners
While hundreds of shoppers attempt to prep for the holiday weekend, one Chino farmer is doing all he can to provide the people with the holiday season's hottest commodity — eggs.A nationwide egg shortage has seriously impacted how Americans put together their holiday meals, with many stores shelves empty on a day-to-day basis. On top of inflation affecting how stores stock their inventory, a deadly strain of avian influenza has limited the country's supply of eggs. "It's been hard to get, hit-or-miss at the grocery store," said Bryn Keene, one of many shoppers searching high and low for any eggs she...
Exotic birds stolen from Dana Point pet store
An Orange County pet shop owner is desperately seeking the return of three exotic birds that were stolen from inside of her business in Dana Point early Tuesday morning. According to Michelle Martin, the owner of The Feed Barn, located in the 34000 block of Doheny Park Road, multiple suspects broke into her store at around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday and stole three exotic birds. She says that the birds, a white umbrella cockatoo, a green double yellow-headed amazon and a Congo African grey, were not for sale as they were her personal pets, which she estimates to be worth around $10,000. Martin says that the birds are fairly rare, especially since they can live up to 100 years. The suspects allegedly entered the store by breaking the glass window, and were only inside for a couple of minutes before taking off with the birds. There was no further information immediately available.
