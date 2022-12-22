ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel offers February Small Wedding Deal

Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel is celebrating February, the month of love, with a wedding extravaganza weekend that offers significant savings for couples looking to tie the knot in the hotel’s enchanted storybook castle setting. (https://majesticgardenhotel.com/weddingdayevent/) Couples can book a wedding for 20 or fewer people, Feb. 10-12, for $2,500,...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Santa visited the kids at CHOC with help from the Orange Fire Department

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Orange City Fire Department was blessed with the opportunity to partner with the Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s Hook and Ladder event and assist Santa Claus with a very special visit. Orange Truck One used its 100-foot aerial ladder to give Santa a lift, so he could wave to the children who are unfortunately confined to their hospital rooms.
ORANGE, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County moves to “HIGH” COVID-19 Community Transmission Level based on CDC metrics

Orange County has been moved up to the HIGH COVID-19 Community Level according to the latest metrics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) announced today. Combined with a surge in respiratory viruses and the onset of flu season, the HCA reminds residents that it is critical to follow preventive measures, including remaining up to date with vaccinations such as flu and COVID-19, to reduce the severity of disease and to help lessen the burden on hospitals.
localocnews.com

Speak Up Newport Hosts Forty-First Annual Mayor’s Dinner Feb. 9, 2023

The 41st Annual Speak Up Newport (SUN) Mayor’s Dinner will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the VEA Newport Beach Hotel. Each year, SUN presents the Annual Mayor’s Dinner, which is attended by more than 450 Newport Beach business and community leaders. The event is covered by the local media and videotaped and replayed several times on local Newport Beach cable channels.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Weekend Trolley Service to Operate from January to March

Weekend trolley service is returning to San Clemente from January to March 2023, per a unanimous vote from the San Clemente City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Operating the trolley on weekends for the next three months is estimated to cost $93,230, which also covers service on the Martin Luther King Jr. (Jan. 16) and Presidents’ Day (Feb. 20) holidays.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01

Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

In-custody death of inmate transported to hospital for health issue

On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The decedent is Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, who was booked into jail on Dec. 21 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Drenched OC Comes to Fashion Island

Angela Parretta, founder of Drenched LA and Tread + Soul in LA, has recently opened her third fitness studio, Drenched OC, at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. The studio features hot Pilates with reformers and welcomes all levels. Drenched OC is Newport Beach’s first and only hot reformer studio.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Qazi Cosmetic Clinic Has Relocated to Newport Beach

Dr. Nadir Qazi, owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, has taken his cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery center to Newport Beach. As of December 12, Qazi Cosmetic Clinic will be located at 20271 SW Birch Street, Suite 100, in Newport Beach. After building a successful business near the Irvine Spectrum, Dr....
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

City Manager Explains Paid Parking Revenue Collections, Where Money Goes

Featured image: Paid parking has expanded in Downtown San Juan Capistrano, as the area continues to see frequent activity from locals and visitors. Photo: Collin Breaux. Paid public parking for San Juan Capistrano was first instituted in 2019 at the privately owned Franciscan Plaza parking structure next to the downtown movie theater. Since then, paid parking has expanded to lots in front of Trevor’s at the Tracks and behind Swallow’s Inn, which are partially owned by the city or completely by a private owner.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran athletes help to donate Christmas trees for the troops

Some of the students who helped in the project donating trees for the troops. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran High School student athletes athletes took part in a project earlier this month to donate Christmas trees to the troops, according to Athletic Director Eric Olson. To see the...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

New City Council Members Sworn In, New Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem Take Office

The Newport Beach City Council has a new look heading into 2023, with a new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem plus four new City Council Members sworn into office. At the Newport Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the consent calendar was light on city business but the agenda was full with four outgoing city council members leaving, four new ones being sworn in, plus the council voting on a new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem for 2023.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

LBPD Homicide Detectives identify “John Doe” victim in 1978 cold case murder and seek public’s help in developing investigative leads

On June 3, 1978, the body of an unidentified male was found lying on the pavement of Division Street, east of Corona Avenue in Long Beach. The victim had succumbed to his injuries and was determined deceased at the scene. LBPD Homicide Detectives responded to investigate the incident. The victim became known as “John Doe 1978” as a result of his identity being unattainable, however, he was believed to have been between 15 and 19 years old.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Lance Neal leaves Loara to become Century’s new varsity football coach

Lance Neal talks to his Loara players during the CIF championship game in 2021. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Lance Neal, who led Loara to the CIF Division 14 championship in 2021, has been named new head varsity football coach at Century High School, Athletic Director Matt Cavanaugh said Saturday.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy