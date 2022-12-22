Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return
Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
Rob Gronkowski discussed comeback with 1 team
Rob Gronkowski may not have any plans to return to the NFL this season, but it sounds like he gave it some serious thought as some point within the last several weeks. Gronkowski sparked a new round of comeback rumors this week when he sent a cryptic tweet that contained just three words: “I’m kinda... The post Rob Gronkowski discussed comeback with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Dodgers sign former hated rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a... The post Dodgers sign former hated rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Predicting Yankees-Diamondbacks LF trade package after Ken Rosenthal update
It’s not just the New York Yankees sinking themselves in molasses as 2022 comes to a close. The trade market right now is dead as a doornail. Frozen. Stuck. It is an ex-market. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal’s latest notes column, no trades were expected to be consummated...
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report answers whether Mets will move forward with Carlos Correa deal
The New York Mets may have identified the issue with Carlos Correa’s physical as the San Francisco Giants did, but it does not sound like the two situations are likely to end the same way. The Mets are “working through” the medical issue flagged during Correa’s Mets physical and a deal remains likely, according to... The post Report answers whether Mets will move forward with Carlos Correa deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
Giants agree to deal with former All-Star, teaming him up with twin brother: Reports
Taylor and Tyler Rogers are the first set of twins to be MLB teammates since Jose and Ozzie Canseco for the Oakland Athletics back in 1990.
Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team
Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with... The post Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
Julian Edelman had harsh comment about Mac Jones
Mac Jones has been visibly frustrated with the New England Patriots’ coaching staff on multiple occasions this season, and one franchise legend clearly thinks the body language has been a bad look. Julian Edelman, who works as an analyst on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” had some harsh commentary about Jones during the latest episode of... The post Julian Edelman had harsh comment about Mac Jones appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
New Washington Commanders owner will reportedly need $1 billion to build stadium
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is making progress towards selling the franchise with a record-setting sale that will have lasting
Aaron Boone reveals plan for Giancarlo Stanton with Aaron Judge back in fold
New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big bat to their lineup. The Blue Jays on Friday acquired slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Arizona landed top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel in the deal. Moreno is Toronto’s best prospect and one of... The post Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
