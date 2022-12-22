ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2023 Could Be Another Difficult Year for the Auto Industry – Here's Why

2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply...
European Markets Choppy as Caution Abounds to End the Year

LONDON — European markets fluctuated on Thursday as caution returned to global stocks, with investors assessing a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3% by mid-afternoon, having clawed back opening losses of around 0.5%. Tech stocks added 0.8% while travel and leisure stocks dropped 0.4%.
Putin Attempts to Undermine Oil Price Cap as Global Energy Markets Fracture

A price cap was introduced on Dec. 5 and requires traders using Western services such as maritime routes, insurance and financing to pay no more than $60 per barrel for Russian oil. Urals crude is currently trading around $50 per barrel, according to Finnish refining firm Neste. President Vladimir Putin's...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Stocks limp toward the end of the year. Elon Musk tries to rally Tesla employees. "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $1 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Two more days of this ... Welcome...
European Natural Gas Prices Return to Pre-Ukraine War Levels

LONDON — European natural gas prices fell this week to levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Front-month natural gas futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, the benchmark contract in Europe, plunged in recent weeks to bottom out below 77 euros ($81.91) per megawatt hour, a level not seen since February — prior to the beginning of a full scale war in Ukraine.

