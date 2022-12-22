Read full article on original website
Related
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Slightly as Investors Assess 2023 Headwinds, Fed Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Thursday as investors weighed recession risks and assessed the outlook for Federal Reserve policy in the new year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was lower by 2 basis point at 3.86%. The 2-year Treasury yield inched higher by 1 basis point to 4.374%.
Average mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines
WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential homebuyers face amid higher home prices and a limited supply of available houses. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year...
2023 Could Be Another Difficult Year for the Auto Industry – Here's Why
2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply...
European Markets Choppy as Caution Abounds to End the Year
LONDON — European markets fluctuated on Thursday as caution returned to global stocks, with investors assessing a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3% by mid-afternoon, having clawed back opening losses of around 0.5%. Tech stocks added 0.8% while travel and leisure stocks dropped 0.4%.
Musk says the U.S. is headed for a ‘stormy’ recession—but Tesla will shrug off ‘stock market craziness’ and become the ‘most valuable company on Earth’
"It does seem like we're headed into a recession here in 2023," Musk said on the "All-In Podcast" last week.
NBC Chicago
Putin Attempts to Undermine Oil Price Cap as Global Energy Markets Fracture
A price cap was introduced on Dec. 5 and requires traders using Western services such as maritime routes, insurance and financing to pay no more than $60 per barrel for Russian oil. Urals crude is currently trading around $50 per barrel, according to Finnish refining firm Neste. President Vladimir Putin's...
‘It's a Lot More of Headline Risks Than Anything Else': Analyst Maintains Bullish Outlook on Apple
Despite iPhone supply concerns from potential worker shortages amid a widespread Covid outbreak in China, one analyst remains bullish on Apple. Apple faces a lot more headline risks than anything else, said Angelo Zino, senior industry analyst at U.S.-based firm CFRA Research. Shares of the tech giant plunged to their...
The Tech IPO Market Collapsed in 2022, and Next Year Doesn't Look Much Better
IPO deal proceeds plummeted 94% in 2022, according to Ernst & Young's IPO report published in mid-December. Not a single tech deal raised $1 billion this year, after 15 IPOs raised at least that much in 2021, according to FactSet. "Until we see a persistent return to intelligent capital allocation...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Cal-Maine, Southwest and Others
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla rallied 4.4% in the premarket after posting its first rise in eight sessions Wednesday, softening the blow to its stock in what will still be the worst year ever for Tesla shares. Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) – Cal-Maine slid 4.9% in premarket trading after its quarterly...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Stocks limp toward the end of the year. Elon Musk tries to rally Tesla employees. "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $1 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Two more days of this ... Welcome...
European Natural Gas Prices Return to Pre-Ukraine War Levels
LONDON — European natural gas prices fell this week to levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Front-month natural gas futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, the benchmark contract in Europe, plunged in recent weeks to bottom out below 77 euros ($81.91) per megawatt hour, a level not seen since February — prior to the beginning of a full scale war in Ukraine.
Comments / 0