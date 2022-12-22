Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 08:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Temperatures have moderated somewhat while winds have lessened, allowing wind chills to rise. Therefore, the Wind Chill Advisory has been allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 08:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Greenbrier WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Diminishing winds and warming temperatures have allowed wind chill values to warm above advisory criteria. Therefore, the wind chill advisory will expire at 9 AM EST.
Comments / 0