KSEE has been Megan Rupe’s first home in the news industry. She joined as an intern and then became a reporter and anchor there. The Emmy Award-winning reporter became the favorite of Fresno residents in nine years at the station. And now, Megan Rupe is leaving KGPE for an exciting opportunity in Washington, D.C. Here’s more about the anchor’s departure from KGPE/KSEE.

FRESNO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO