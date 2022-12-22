Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet long
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter storm
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland area
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecast
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.
Union Gospel Mission provide meals for hundreds on this Christmas Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Union Gospel Mission served 400 meals to people who are experiencing homelessness this Christmas Day. The meal included ham with pineapple and brown sugar, potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, fruit salad, and pie. People who attended were also given a snack bag for later in...
Emergency warming shelters to remain open throughout Portland winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) reviewed the most recent weather forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022, and determined that Severe Weather shelter sites will remain open as long as weather conditions require. These specialized shelters offer houseless people and those in need spaces to...
Shoppers rush to get last-minute Christmas presents after winter storm
Portland, ORE — Last-minute holiday shopping was in full swing Christmas Eve, with customers flooding local businesses. On North Mississippi, gift-givers were filling shops to grab presents for those still on their lists. "Just trying to check a few more boxes, got a couple of friends who I’ve been...
Mystery 'booms' heard in McMinnville and surrounding towns, officials have no explanation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Several KATU viewers have told us that they have heard several loud booms around the McMinnville area over the last couple of days. Videos submitted to KATU show the loud noises being picked up by doorbell and house cameras around the area. KATU News reached out...
Truck drivers think of family as they weather holiday storm on I-84
TROUTDALE, Ore. — As many families gather around the table this Holiday, truck drivers at a Troutdale truck stop prepare to spend another night in their rigs with winter weather throwing a wrench through their holiday plans. "I got two little baby girls I didn't get to go home...
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind
PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
Travelers stuck at PDX on Christmas Day as cancellations continue
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After multiple days of back-to-back delayed and canceled flights, Christmas Day was no different. Many holiday travelers hoping to spend Christmas at their destination with family and loved ones ended up spending the holiday in line at PDX. The airport was packed with travelers either...
Interstate 84 reopens in the Columbia River Gorge after icy winter storm
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Interstate 84 reopened from Troutdale to Hood River through the Columbia River Gorge after icy conditions continued to keep it shut down for nearly two days. Truck drivers and other travelers have been stranded along the side of the road waiting for it to reopen since...
Ice and snow melt as new storm approaches PNW, bringing wind, rain - and warmer temps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Christmas Day brought warmer temperatures through the Willamette Valley area, thawing out the immobilizing ice and snow. However, although the snow will continue to disappear, a new storm is approaching the Pacific Northwest. A strong winter tempest is taking shape in the Pacific Ocean, with the...
Family wakes to find car abandoned in front yard after icy weather crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family woke up Friday to find a car in their front lawn, and they have no idea who it belongs to or how it got there. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the car showed up on the North Bethany area lawn after a winter storm covered Western Oregon in ice.
More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
Portland among 'Best Cities for Christmas' in America, study finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland made the ‘nice list’ this year, found to be one of the top cities in the U.S. for the Christmas holiday. The Rose City ranked 14th on the list, compiled by the personal finance website, Wallethub. The company used 32 factors to determine...
Snow slide blocks SR-14 west of Hood River Bridge, I-84 reopens in Columbia Gorge
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A snow slide has SR-14 closed near White Salmon on Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. WSDOT reported the slide at about 1:15 p.m. after winter weather continued to sweep the Columbia River Gorge Saturday. The state highway is closed between milepost...
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
TriMet MAX trains and buses face extensive delays, cancelations, streetcar out of service
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet services were facing extensive cancelations and delays Friday due to the ongoing winter storm. A spokesperson for TriMet said that if temperatures rise as predicted, they hope to have all scheduled lines running at the start of service on Saturday. Transportation officials temporarily suspended all...
More than 150 flights canceled at PDX, travelers stranded at airport
Portland, ORE — Many travelers were stuck at the Portland International Airport Friday, tired, frustrated, and cold after snow storms, freezing temperatures, and brutal blizzards all over the country caused thousands of canceled flights. At PDX, more than 150 flights were canceled. Some international flights got out, but if...
Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at Tualatin business during winter storm
TUALATIN, Ore. — Firefighters are working to put out a 2-alarm fire that caused part of a commercial building in Tualatin to collapse Friday morning. There were no initial reports of injuries. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out at about 7 a.m. on reports of a...
Police identify man stabbed to death Friday morning in the Centennial Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say 24-year-old Jamiah Shirley was stabbed Friday morning in the Centennial Neighborhood. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner determined the cause of the death to be a homicide. Shirley’s family has been notified of his death and is requesting privacy now. Police were called...
Police: Three car wreck in Gresham sends four people to hospital for treatment
GRESHAM, Ore. — Just after 8:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to the intersection of Southwest Towle Avenue and Southwest Butler Road in Gresham. Police say three cars were involved in a crash, and no one suffered life-threatening injuries. Four people, one adult, and three kids were taken to...
USPS mail carrier shot in the leg in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve, police say
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A USPS mail carrier was shot in the leg on Christmas Eve in Milwaukie, and police are searching for the shooter. Milwaukie Police officers were called out at about 12:40 p.m. on reports of a shooting on Southeast 37th Avenue near Harvey Street. They arrived to find a mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg with a small caliber firearm.
