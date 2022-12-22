ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Union Gospel Mission provide meals for hundreds on this Christmas Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Union Gospel Mission served 400 meals to people who are experiencing homelessness this Christmas Day. The meal included ham with pineapple and brown sugar, potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, fruit salad, and pie. People who attended were also given a snack bag for later in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Emergency warming shelters to remain open throughout Portland winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) reviewed the most recent weather forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022, and determined that Severe Weather shelter sites will remain open as long as weather conditions require. These specialized shelters offer houseless people and those in need spaces to...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Shoppers rush to get last-minute Christmas presents after winter storm

Portland, ORE — Last-minute holiday shopping was in full swing Christmas Eve, with customers flooding local businesses. On North Mississippi, gift-givers were filling shops to grab presents for those still on their lists. "Just trying to check a few more boxes, got a couple of friends who I’ve been...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Truck drivers think of family as they weather holiday storm on I-84

TROUTDALE, Ore. — As many families gather around the table this Holiday, truck drivers at a Troutdale truck stop prepare to spend another night in their rigs with winter weather throwing a wrench through their holiday plans. "I got two little baby girls I didn't get to go home...
TROUTDALE, OR
KATU.com

Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind

PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Travelers stuck at PDX on Christmas Day as cancellations continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After multiple days of back-to-back delayed and canceled flights, Christmas Day was no different. Many holiday travelers hoping to spend Christmas at their destination with family and loved ones ended up spending the holiday in line at PDX. The airport was packed with travelers either...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins

PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
STEVENSON, WA
KATU.com

More than 150 flights canceled at PDX, travelers stranded at airport

Portland, ORE — Many travelers were stuck at the Portland International Airport Friday, tired, frustrated, and cold after snow storms, freezing temperatures, and brutal blizzards all over the country caused thousands of canceled flights. At PDX, more than 150 flights were canceled. Some international flights got out, but if...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at Tualatin business during winter storm

TUALATIN, Ore. — Firefighters are working to put out a 2-alarm fire that caused part of a commercial building in Tualatin to collapse Friday morning. There were no initial reports of injuries. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out at about 7 a.m. on reports of a...
TUALATIN, OR
KATU.com

USPS mail carrier shot in the leg in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve, police say

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A USPS mail carrier was shot in the leg on Christmas Eve in Milwaukie, and police are searching for the shooter. Milwaukie Police officers were called out at about 12:40 p.m. on reports of a shooting on Southeast 37th Avenue near Harvey Street. They arrived to find a mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg with a small caliber firearm.
MILWAUKIE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy