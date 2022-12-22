ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Winter storm to bring snow, high wind, frigid air

By Dave Mazza
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sD9mF_0jr6BIFJ00

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES & WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect now.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect now.

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCbu9_0jr6BIFJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNpvN_0jr6BIFJ00

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • Tonight: Rain before midnight, freezing on ground, then blowing snow, windy, low 2
  • Friday: Blowing snow, very cold, very windy, chills -15 to -30, daytime high 2
  • Saturday: Blustery, blowing flurries, below zero chills, high 9
  • Christmas Sunday: Chilly sunshine, some clouds, high 14
  • Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 22

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VERGz_0jr6BIFJ00

Good Early Friday Morning,

Cold temps are surging through our area just after 1am this morning with most of our area below freezing with sub-zero wind chill already in Western Ohio. Moderate to heavy pockets of rain fell last night before midnight and will likely be very slick to icy, with snow now on top of those surfaces.

Snow will fall overnight with several inches expected in the area. The lightest totals will be in the southeast at 1-2″, with 2-3″ generally near I-71, with areas north/northwest of I-71 in the 3-4″ with isolated higher total ranges.

All of this will make for fairly terrible conditions for travel between midnight through mid-morning. On top of all that, winds will start really blowing, with winds 25-30mph, with gusts at 40-45mph. This will drive down wind chills into the negative 20s by daybreak with temps just above zero.

Friday will blowing snow showers, blowing ground snow, and very cold temps. Temps will generally stay near 0 to just above during the day Friday with wind chills running -20 to -30. We will have additional snow showers blowing around overnight Friday, with temps rather steady near zero and chills at -20 to -35 in spots.

Blowing flurries will be possible on Saturday with highs in the upper single digits to near 10. We will see this massive system pushing away from our area later Saturday with winds going from gusty to breezy later in the day. Winds will stay breezy in the teens on Christmas Sunday as well, but should relax enough to allow wind chills to climb above zero late in the day.

Christmas Sunday will feature some cold sunshine, and the 4th coldest afternoon high on record of 14°. We will still be cold Monday morning with temps in the upper to mid single digits. We should climb into the lower 20s, which will seem warm by Monday under mostly cloudy skies.

Things will start turning around Tuesday, as partly sunny skies expected and highs in the lower 30s to near freezing. Temps should warm to normal to just above on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 40.

By Thursday clouds will be rather thick, but temps will push into the upper 40s. Temps will warm into the 50s for Friday and into the New Year’s Weekend, and its not completely out of question that some folks might be able to sneak into the upper 50s to near 60 by the end of next weekend. Wild considering how cold it will be the next 72 hours.

-Dave

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Frigid holiday weekend, light snow Monday

The intense winter storm over southeastern Canada that swept frigid air into the eastern half of the country will begin to drift farther away. The storm intensified rapidly into a “bomb cyclone” (about 28.41 inches of pressure, equivalent to a Category 2/3 hurricane) over eastern Ontario, driving temperatures down 51 degrees ON Dec. 22-23, from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Light snow showers before midweek warmup

Temperatures edged up to around 15 degrees from the single digits, with near zero wind chills. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with lows falling to near 5 degrees over a solid snowpack. A weak Alberta Clipper will bring light snow and flurries on Monday, with minor accumulations. Temperatures will start off in the 20s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Frigid Christmas weekend, wind chill advisory

A deep storm over southeastern Canada will continue to impact the weather, with icy cold winds and lingering lake-enhanced flurries. Wind chill values ranged from -10 to -20 degrees, with temperatures slowly edging up to around 10 degrees by early evening. Arctic high pressure in the wake of the storm...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow showers to start the week for Columbus area

Another brisk start to the morning, but we are heading in the right direction. Temps are actually close to double digits areawide, while still almost 15° below normal, much warmer than the last few morning. A quick moving clipper system will dive southwest and zip through our morning late this morning into the early afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chilly Christmas, followed by snow Monday for Columbus area

Today: Partly sunny, some clearing later, chilly, high 15. Monday: Sct’d snow showers, light accumulations, high 22. Merry Christmas to all! Bundle up today again, as temps will be slightly warmer today, with less wind, so it will feel better than it has the last 2 days. Today will still be a top 5 coldest Christmas day in Columbus with a high near 15.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Very cold Christmas weekend ahead for Columbus area

Wind chills today will not be as cold today, but still dipping as low as -20 and slowly starting to improve through the day, but remaining well below zero. Today: Mostly cloudy, blowing flurries, breezy to windy, high 10. Sunday: Mixed clouds, breezy, high 15. Monday: Sct’d snow showers, light...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

What does it take for a blizzard warning to be issued?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The winter storm, projected to arrive in central Ohio Thursday night into Friday morning will bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and blowing/drifting snow that will lead to poor driving conditions. Thursday night expectations. Once this cold front moves through central Ohio Thursday night there will...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Brutal cold, strong winds continue Saturday

Level 2: Coshocton, Crawford, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Guernsey, Hardin, Hocking, Licking, Knox, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Union. Level 1: Athens, Morgan, Noble, Vinton. Also, in Franklin County, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Storm Warning: -30° wind chills, 65 mph wind gusts

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning for most of...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter storm to bring snow, cold: what to expect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio late tonight and Friday, accompanied by brutally cold winds and periods of light snow. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm path across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, where a significant snowfall of 3-6 inches […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Make sure animals stay warm during winter weather

Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Updated Morning Forecast:...
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews. The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
MassLive.com

Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?

The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Travelers wary of flight delays, cancelations ahead of winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of flyers are jetting off to their holiday destinations before the worst of the winter storm hits — but the incoming weather has already thwarted travel plans for some. According to FlightAware, thousands of flights across the country were canceled Thursday. As of 5 p.m., four of those cancelations were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)...
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Northeast Ohio winter storm watch

Northeast Ohio is bracing for its first major storm of the season. Follow Ideastream's live blog for updates from the National Weather Service, major cities, utilities, transit, airports and more. Warming centers will be open in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Portage County.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy