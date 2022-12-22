Read full article on original website
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Jared Smith enters transfer portal after championship season ends
On the heels of its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013, the Quinnipiac men’s soccer team is going to look a bit different as the Bobcats try to defend their MAAC title. Junior defender Jared Smith entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season Saturday, as announced on Smith’s personal Instagram.
Two arrested in connection to death of Post University basketball player: Officials
Two New Jersey teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Post University Basketball player Phillip Urban, according to the Office of The Mercer County Prosecutor.
New Britain Herald
Rudolph L. Wind
Rudolph L. Wind of New Britain passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at the age of 81. Rudy leaves behind his beloved wife, Geraldine (Theriault) Wind of 58 years, his sons: Frank Wind of SC, and Duane Wind and his wife Kim of Vermont; his brother, Michael Wind and his wife Joan of ME, and a sister-in-law, Danielle Wind of Berlin, along with several nieces and nephews. Rudy was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Sophie (Suraski) Wind, his son, Edward Wind and a brother, Franz Wind.
Bristol Press
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
americanmilitarynews.com
A CT Marine arrived just in time to save a student from a burning car. His heroics were rewarded with a path to his dream.
Alex Sabo was riding his motorcycle on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull on Sept. 6, coming home from a wedding party, when he saw a car ablaze. Rushing to the scene, the Marine sergeant found the small sedan that had crashed with five occupants — but only four were outside the car. The gas tank was about to catch fire.
trumbulltimes.com
From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names
There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
This CT Diner Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That.O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to …
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
newstalknewengland.com
Dwayne Thompson Of West Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 156 Months In Prison
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut, on Wednesday, Dwayne Thompson, 37, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson to 156 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. In June 2022, Judge Thompson found Thompson guilty of one count...
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
Hallmark filmed a Christmas movie in my hometown. Photos show what it's actually like this time of year.
The real town of Woodstock, Connecticut, where Hallmark filmed "One Royal Holiday," is even more festive than the movie shows.
Eyewitness News
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Eyewitness News
U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
Three die in West Hartford car crash
It happened at 6:49 on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waterbury, CT
Visitors of New Haven County, Connecticut, are wont to find plenty of free things to do in Waterbury, the county’s second-largest city. After all, Waterbury and its nearby communities led an industry survey on the Top 10 Most Affordable Suburbs in the U.S. This city spreads over 29 square...
New Havener Of The Year
Honda Smith made a promise to herself and to her West Hills neighbors that, after retiring from three decades of working for the city, she would find a way to keep serving her neighborhood. As a reborn westside community center thrives under her watch and neighbors keep busy and fed,...
"Heartbreaking": W. Hartford traffic fatalities
West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor plans a task force on traffic safety following a deadly crash Christmas Day and two pedestrian deaths in the previous week
Eyewitness News
Old Saybrook police concerned for man’s well-being after accident
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are concerned for a man’s well-being after finding his unoccupied car crashed into a group of trees. Old Saybrook police say they responded to calls for a single vehicle accident on Essex Rd. shortly after 3 P.M. Officers arrived to find...
Bristol Press
Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services make new hires
BRISTOL – Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services recently hired Michael Tingley to serve as the department’s drug free communities project coordinator and Jay Crowley to be the youth and family coordinator. City officials said Tingley has served as a prevention specialist with Wheeler Health and the...
