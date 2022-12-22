ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Jared Smith enters transfer portal after championship season ends

On the heels of its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013, the Quinnipiac men’s soccer team is going to look a bit different as the Bobcats try to defend their MAAC title. Junior defender Jared Smith entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season Saturday, as announced on Smith’s personal Instagram.
HAMDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Rudolph L. Wind

Rudolph L. Wind of New Britain passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at the age of 81. Rudy leaves behind his beloved wife, Geraldine (Theriault) Wind of 58 years, his sons: Frank Wind of SC, and Duane Wind and his wife Kim of Vermont; his brother, Michael Wind and his wife Joan of ME, and a sister-in-law, Danielle Wind of Berlin, along with several nieces and nephews. Rudy was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Sophie (Suraski) Wind, his son, Edward Wind and a brother, Franz Wind.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names

There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
KILLINGWORTH, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away

Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waterbury, CT

Visitors of New Haven County, Connecticut, are wont to find plenty of free things to do in Waterbury, the county’s second-largest city. After all, Waterbury and its nearby communities led an industry survey on the Top 10 Most Affordable Suburbs in the U.S. This city spreads over 29 square...
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

New Havener Of The Year

Honda Smith made a promise to herself and to her West Hills neighbors that, after retiring from three decades of working for the city, she would find a way to keep serving her neighborhood. As a reborn westside community center thrives under her watch and neighbors keep busy and fed,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services make new hires

BRISTOL – Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services recently hired Michael Tingley to serve as the department’s drug free communities project coordinator and Jay Crowley to be the youth and family coordinator. City officials said Tingley has served as a prevention specialist with Wheeler Health and the...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy