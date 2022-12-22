ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

TheAtlantaVoice

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray speak after big win against the Pistons

The Atlanta Hawks outscored the Detroit Pistons 35-18 in the third quarter en route to a 130-105 victory Friday night. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray each scored 26 points. Head Coach Nate McMillan, point guard Trae Young and shooting guard Dejounte Murray speak to reporters after the game. The Hawks will return to action Tuesday […] The post Trae Young and Dejounte Murray speak after big win against the Pistons appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

