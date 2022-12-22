Delphi Display Systems Launches Endura 32X, its Latest Outdoor Digital Display Platform Designed to Support Autonomous Voice Ordering Applications in the Quick Service Restaurant Drive-Thru

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Open, but Back to Normal? Insights from Location Intelligence Reveal How Consumer Behavior Has Changed Across Industries
Hotels are once again welcoming guests, stores and restaurants are open, and theaters are selling tickets, but to what extent is business really back to normal? Consumers rejoiced as the world opened up again this year with many eager to return to normal, or a new normal that mirrored life prior to the pandemic.
salestechstar.com
Exela Recognized as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for U.S. RCM Service Solutions 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment
Exela Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Business Process Automation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Major Player’ in the IDC MarketScape for U.S. RCM Service Solutions 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) is the process by which a health system bills for...
Comments / 0