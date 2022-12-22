ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
steelersnow.com

Mayor Ed Gainey Declares ‘Franco Harris Day’ in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has declared Saturday as Franco Harris Day in the City of Pittsburgh, he announced. “Today the Steelers will retire Franco Harris’ #32 Jersey,” Gainey wrote. “Franco was a living legend from the Immaculate Reception to his work as an ambassador for Pittsburgh — Franco always showed up. Therefore I declare today Franco Harris Day.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy