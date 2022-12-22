Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
INTERVIEW: Sportsperson of the Year: Shawn Trochim, MCC athletic director
INTERVIEW: McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim oversaw a tremendous year of success in Highlander and Highlassie country, and she’s being rewarded as the Tribune-Herald Sportsperson of the Year for 2022. Trib Sportsperson of the Year: Trochim fosters family atmosphere, success at MCC. Reflective of a year that...
WacoTrib.com
Trib Sportsperson of the Year: Trochim fosters family atmosphere, success at MCC
Back in May once a busy school year concluded, the baseball and softball teams at McLennan Community College gathered for a group photo. What a ride both teams had enjoyed, and their smiles hadn’t faded at that point. As they clumped together and posed with their respective World Series trophies, MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim observed the scene and thought to herself, “This is incredible.”
WacoTrib.com
Former Baylor QB and coach Cotton Davidson dies
Former Baylor quarterback and assistant coach Cotton Davidson has died, according to Baylor athletics. Davidson, 91, was a Gatesville native who lettered for the Bears from 1951-53 as he starred at quarterback. He became a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Colts in 1954. Davidson played for the NFL's Colts...
Baylor Bears: Huge Opportunity for Transfer Portal QB?
The Baylor Bears should have an open competition for the starting quarterback job this spring. So why wouldn't a transfer want the opportunity?
WacoTrib.com
Construction proceeding on Waco ISD bond projects despite delays
A giant construction crane started to peek above the G.W. Carver Middle School construction site more than a week ago, signaling to the school’s residential neighbors the work now moves from the horizontal to the vertical. The crane will “tilt” into place the school’s concrete walls, poured weeks earlier...
WacoTrib.com
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Winter camp to start Tuesday at Art Center Waco
The Tribune-Herald will will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas, and the newspaper will publish only an electronic edition Monday. The e-edition, at wacotrib.com/eedition, is available to all print and digital subscribers. Zoo for New Year’s Eve. Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will host a New...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered
Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Midway candidate wasted our time; build new streets, not trails
In reference Joseph Coburn’s withdrawal as the pick for the Midway ISD superintendent position, it’s a sad day when somebody puts themself into the running for a position like this with no apparent serious thought as to whether or not they really want the job to begin with. What a waste of everybody’s time and money, including the school board that spent countless hours and money sifting through all the information, only to come up with a candidate who apparently never really wanted the job to begin with. Thanks for nothing, sir.
texasstandard.org
How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive
In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
WacoTrib.com
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (3) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
KWTX
East I-14 opens following clean up of accident Friday evening
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - East I-14 in Killeen is now open following a Tractor-trailer spill from an accident Friday evening. A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side. Environmental...
Officer playing the Grinch this Christmas to help Waco family without a home
If you see the Grinch walking the streets of Waco on Friday, don't be alarmed. It's all for a good cause to help a Central Texas mother and daughter living without a home this Christmas.
Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
Mountainview Elementary Student publishes book
WACO, Texas — Most students are taking it easy on their winter break, but Waco's youngest published author, second-grader Zion Estelle, is cooking up new book ideas. The Mountainview Elementary School student wrote his first book at the age of 6. The now published book "Snowman & Reindeer: Christmas Talk," is available to purchase and he's even been invited for local book signing appearances.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army Community Luncheon set for Saturday
The Salvation Army shelter, 300 Webster Ave., will be open during the day as a warming station during the cold weather expected this week. The service is free, and no registration is necessary. The shelter provides overnight shelter for men, women and families year-round. Those who wish to stay the night may do so.
Comments / 0