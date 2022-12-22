ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

WacoTrib.com

INTERVIEW: Sportsperson of the Year: Shawn Trochim, MCC athletic director

INTERVIEW: McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim oversaw a tremendous year of success in Highlander and Highlassie country, and she’s being rewarded as the Tribune-Herald Sportsperson of the Year for 2022. Trib Sportsperson of the Year: Trochim fosters family atmosphere, success at MCC. Reflective of a year that...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Trib Sportsperson of the Year: Trochim fosters family atmosphere, success at MCC

Back in May once a busy school year concluded, the baseball and softball teams at McLennan Community College gathered for a group photo. What a ride both teams had enjoyed, and their smiles hadn’t faded at that point. As they clumped together and posed with their respective World Series trophies, MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim observed the scene and thought to herself, “This is incredible.”
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Former Baylor QB and coach Cotton Davidson dies

Former Baylor quarterback and assistant coach Cotton Davidson has died, according to Baylor athletics. Davidson, 91, was a Gatesville native who lettered for the Bears from 1951-53 as he starred at quarterback. He became a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Colts in 1954. Davidson played for the NFL's Colts...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Construction proceeding on Waco ISD bond projects despite delays

A giant construction crane started to peek above the G.W. Carver Middle School construction site more than a week ago, signaling to the school’s residential neighbors the work now moves from the horizontal to the vertical. The crane will “tilt” into place the school’s concrete walls, poured weeks earlier...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center

The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Winter camp to start Tuesday at Art Center Waco

The Tribune-Herald will will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas, and the newspaper will publish only an electronic edition Monday. The e-edition, at wacotrib.com/eedition, is available to all print and digital subscribers. Zoo for New Year’s Eve. Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will host a New...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered

Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Midway candidate wasted our time; build new streets, not trails

In reference Joseph Coburn’s withdrawal as the pick for the Midway ISD superintendent position, it’s a sad day when somebody puts themself into the running for a position like this with no apparent serious thought as to whether or not they really want the job to begin with. What a waste of everybody’s time and money, including the school board that spent countless hours and money sifting through all the information, only to come up with a candidate who apparently never really wanted the job to begin with. Thanks for nothing, sir.
WACO, TX
texasstandard.org

How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive

In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
JARRELL, TX
WacoTrib.com

Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WACO, TX
KWTX

East I-14 opens following clean up of accident Friday evening

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - East I-14 in Killeen is now open following a Tractor-trailer spill from an accident Friday evening. A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side. Environmental...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Mountainview Elementary Student publishes book

WACO, Texas — Most students are taking it easy on their winter break, but Waco's youngest published author, second-grader Zion Estelle, is cooking up new book ideas. The Mountainview Elementary School student wrote his first book at the age of 6. The now published book "Snowman & Reindeer: Christmas Talk," is available to purchase and he's even been invited for local book signing appearances.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army Community Luncheon set for Saturday

The Salvation Army shelter, 300 Webster Ave., will be open during the day as a warming station during the cold weather expected this week. The service is free, and no registration is necessary. The shelter provides overnight shelter for men, women and families year-round. Those who wish to stay the night may do so.
WACO, TX

