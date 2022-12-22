Read full article on original website
Construction proceeding on Waco ISD bond projects despite delays
A giant construction crane started to peek above the G.W. Carver Middle School construction site more than a week ago, signaling to the school’s residential neighbors the work now moves from the horizontal to the vertical. The crane will “tilt” into place the school’s concrete walls, poured weeks earlier...
Waco-area news briefs: Winter camp to start Tuesday at Art Center Waco
The Tribune-Herald will will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas, and the newspaper will publish only an electronic edition Monday. The e-edition, at wacotrib.com/eedition, is available to all print and digital subscribers. Zoo for New Year’s Eve. Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will host a New...
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
Trib Sportsperson of the Year: Trochim fosters family atmosphere, success at MCC
Back in May once a busy school year concluded, the baseball and softball teams at McLennan Community College gathered for a group photo. What a ride both teams had enjoyed, and their smiles hadn’t faded at that point. As they clumped together and posed with their respective World Series trophies, MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim observed the scene and thought to herself, “This is incredible.”
Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays
CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
TFNB Your Bank For Life moves into Gladstone Knight building on Elm Avenue
TFNB Your Bank For Life in 2020 brought banking back to East Waco after a decades-long absence. After two years there, it is moving across the street to the Gladstone Knight building at 700 Elm Ave., which will serve as its permanent location. The bank renovated the space as COVID-19 waxed and waned and the street became an obstacle course due to millions of dollars in public improvements.
LETTERS: Midway candidate wasted our time; build new streets, not trails
In reference Joseph Coburn’s withdrawal as the pick for the Midway ISD superintendent position, it’s a sad day when somebody puts themself into the running for a position like this with no apparent serious thought as to whether or not they really want the job to begin with. What a waste of everybody’s time and money, including the school board that spent countless hours and money sifting through all the information, only to come up with a candidate who apparently never really wanted the job to begin with. Thanks for nothing, sir.
Free meals can help to foster community for those without, during the holidays
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Christmas and can be a joyous time even if you don’t have many people to spend it with. A hot meal is something everyone deserves, especially during the holidays when temperatures are below freezing. The Salvation Army in Waco knows that firsthand. They held their...
Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army Community Luncheon set for Saturday
The Salvation Army shelter, 300 Webster Ave., will be open during the day as a warming station during the cold weather expected this week. The service is free, and no registration is necessary. The shelter provides overnight shelter for men, women and families year-round. Those who wish to stay the night may do so.
Mountainview Elementary Student publishes book
WACO, Texas — Most students are taking it easy on their winter break, but Waco's youngest published author, second-grader Zion Estelle, is cooking up new book ideas. The Mountainview Elementary School student wrote his first book at the age of 6. The now published book "Snowman & Reindeer: Christmas Talk," is available to purchase and he's even been invited for local book signing appearances.
Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered
Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
INTERVIEW: Sportsperson of the Year: Shawn Trochim, MCC athletic director
INTERVIEW: McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim oversaw a tremendous year of success in Highlander and Highlassie country, and she’s being rewarded as the Tribune-Herald Sportsperson of the Year for 2022. Trib Sportsperson of the Year: Trochim fosters family atmosphere, success at MCC. Reflective of a year that...
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (3) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
Temple Fire investigating fire at residence caused by space heater
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department responded to a fire which investigators say was caused by a space eater. Temple Fire responded to a reported structure fire at around 5:15 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 808 block of E. Downs Ave around 5:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find...
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Temple Fire Department responds to separate fires caused in the kitchen area
TEMPLE. Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department is investigating two separate fires reportedly originating in the kitchen area of the home. Temple Fire responded to a structure fire ay around 12:25 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 1020 block of South 26th Street where they found a single-story residential home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield. “I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,”...
