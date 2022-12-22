ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

UI joins other Idaho universities in banning TikTok

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago
In response to an executive order from Idaho Gov. Brad Little, the University of Idaho will block access to TikTok from university devices and nonstudent networks.

The UI made this announcement in an email to students Wednesday. Last week, Little announced he is banning TikTok on state-issued devices and networks in an effort to protect Idahoans from security threats posed by the Chinese government.

In a news release, Little stated the communist Chinese government can use the social media app to collect critical information from the state and federal government.The app is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

