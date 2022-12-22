ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Cougars cast wide net in early signing period

By Stephan Wiebe Sports staff
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdBPR_0jr68wbp00

In a world of transfer portals and NIL deals, Washington State football coach Jake Dickert stressed the importance of recruiting developmental players and athletes who want to join the program “for the right reasons.”

The first-year coach thinks he has more than a few of those in the team’s early signing period recruiting class.

With a big smile on his face, Dickert introduced WSU’s 22 early signees Wednesday, including nine who are expected to enroll for the spring semester.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
1K+
Followers
118
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy