Cougars cast wide net in early signing period

In a world of transfer portals and NIL deals, Washington State football coach Jake Dickert stressed the importance of recruiting developmental players and athletes who want to join the program “for the right reasons.”

The first-year coach thinks he has more than a few of those in the team’s early signing period recruiting class.

With a big smile on his face, Dickert introduced WSU’s 22 early signees Wednesday, including nine who are expected to enroll for the spring semester.