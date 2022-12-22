Effective: 2022-12-26 08:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Temperatures have moderated somewhat while winds have lessened, allowing wind chills to rise. Therefore, the Wind Chill Advisory has been allowed to expire.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO