Effective: 2022-12-26 05:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee Valley Today A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible today as a quick- moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or flurries should move into northwest portions of Alabama this morning and cross the area during the late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures may warm above freezing later today, resulting in a possible mix of light snow, rain and sleet. Precipitation will be intermittent and any accumulations today are expected to range from just a trace up to a potential of about one half inch in southern middle Tennessee. Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of experiencing any accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or travel problems are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on untreated surface may result in slick spots. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO