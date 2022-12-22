Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 05:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Macon; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Williamson; Wilson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Crittenden; Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Union; Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 05:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee Valley Today A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible today as a quick- moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or flurries should move into northwest portions of Alabama this morning and cross the area during the late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures may warm above freezing later today, resulting in a possible mix of light snow, rain and sleet. Precipitation will be intermittent and any accumulations today are expected to range from just a trace up to a potential of about one half inch in southern middle Tennessee. Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of experiencing any accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or travel problems are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on untreated surface may result in slick spots. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allen, Barren, Hart, Larue, Logan, Nelson, Simpson, Spencer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Allen; Barren; Hart; Larue; Logan; Nelson; Simpson; Spencer; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 0.5 to 1.5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Comments / 0