weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence Period of light snow possible today A fast-moving clipper system will cross through the area today and bring a period of light snow later this morning into this afternoon. Accumulations are forecasted to be a couple tenths of an inch to a half of an inch. This could result in slick road conditions resulting in hazardous travel this morning, especially on untreated surfaces. Motorists are advised to monitor the latest road and weather conditions before heading out this morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Mason, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 06:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabell; Mason; Wayne Period of light snow possible today A fast-moving clipper system will cross through the area today and bring a period of light snow later this morning into this afternoon. Accumulations are forecasted to be a couple tenths of an inch to a half of an inch. This could result in slick road conditions resulting in hazardous travel this morning, especially on untreated surfaces. Motorists are advised to monitor the latest road and weather conditions before heading out this morning.
