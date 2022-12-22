Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
European Markets Choppy as Caution Abounds to End the Year
LONDON — European markets fluctuated on Thursday as caution returned to global stocks, with investors assessing a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3% by mid-afternoon, having clawed back opening losses of around 0.5%. Tech stocks added 0.8% while travel and leisure stocks dropped 0.4%.
Average mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines
WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential homebuyers face amid higher home prices and a limited supply of available houses. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year...
NBC San Diego
Dow Headed Back Below 30,000, Slim Chance of Soft Landing for Economy in 2023: CNBC CFO Survey
The Dow is more likely to again fall below 30,000 than rally to a new stock market high, according to the latest CNBC CFO Council quarterly survey. The economy will enter a recession in 2023, according to CFOs, with few chief financial officers seeing the Federal Reserve's hopes for a soft landing as being possible.
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall, Taking Lead From Wall Street's Losses
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, taking the lead from Wall Street's losses overnight as investors looked to the year ahead. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.94% to close at 26,093.67 while the Topix shed 0.72% to 1,895.27. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.93%...
NBC San Diego
Global Economy Is Heading Into a Decade of Low Growth, Economist Says
The International Monetary Fund now projects that global GDP growth will slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday, Lacalle said the potential for a full reopening of the Chinese economy was "the biggest positive" that markets could expect for 2023.
NBC San Diego
Kelly Evans: The $12 Trillion That Vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
NBC San Diego
The Market's Most Political Stock Picks Had a Bad Year, But They'll Be Back in 2023
Months of headlines have featured GOP politicians criticizing investment firms including BlackRock for offering funds that focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. In a bad year for stocks, investors added less to sustainable funds, but will end the year close to flat in asset flows. ESG fund returns...
NBC San Diego
What's Next for Global Economy After an ‘Unusually Slow' Holiday Quarter: Forward Air CEO
Forward Air CEO Tom Schmitt described fourth quarter demand as "unusually slow" in an interview with CNBC's Frank Holland. The logistics CEO says that weak demand may last a few quarters of 2023 as much inventory already has moved into warehouses domestically. With China's shift in some Covid policies, Lunar...
NBC San Diego
The Fintech Reckoning Is Upon Us. Here's What to Expect Next Year
Top-tier startups that have three to four years of funding can ride out the storm, according to Point72 Ventures partner Pete Casella. The flood of venture money during the past few years led to copycat companies getting funded anytime a successful niche was identified. Many private companies created in recent...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, Southwest, Apple, AMC and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Tesla – The electric vehicle stock rose 3.3% after selling off during ten of the last 11 trading sessions. Baird also trimmed its price target on shares to $252 from $316 a share. Southwest Airlines – Shares of the airline...
NBC San Diego
3 Signs the ‘Pandemic Economy' Ended in 2022—Even Though Covid Is Still Around
By all technical definitions, the U.S. is still in a pandemic. As of September, the World Health Organization has only declared the end of the pandemic "in sight," but not here yet — especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another harsh winter wave. Some pandemic lifestyle changes like...
Musk says the U.S. is headed for a ‘stormy’ recession—but Tesla will shrug off ‘stock market craziness’ and become the ‘most valuable company on Earth’
"It does seem like we're headed into a recession here in 2023," Musk said on the "All-In Podcast" last week.
NBC San Diego
Tech Stocks Got Whacked in 2022 — But One Server Maker Soared Almost 90%, Beating All Its Peers
Supermicro shares have gained 89% this year, outperforming all U.S. tech companies worth at least $1 billion. Tech stocks broadly have had a brutal year, with the Nasdaq headed for its worst year since 2008. Supermicro "is actually just simply mirroring the EPS increases we have seen over two years,"...
NBC San Diego
Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
NBC San Diego
$1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest in These 10 States—Almost Half Are in the Southeast
Nearly 30% of millennials and 25% of Gen Zers think they'll need $1 million or more to retire comfortably according to the recent CNBC Make It: Your Money survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But...
NBC San Diego
The Tech IPO Market Collapsed in 2022, and Next Year Doesn't Look Much Better
IPO deal proceeds plummeted 94% in 2022, according to Ernst & Young's IPO report published in mid-December. Not a single tech deal raised $1 billion this year, after 15 IPOs raised at least that much in 2021, according to FactSet. "Until we see a persistent return to intelligent capital allocation...
NBC San Diego
Michael Farr: These Are 2023's Top Stock Picks for What Could Be a Rocky Year
Selecting a Top Ten list for 2023 feels a bit different this year. With several historical measures virtually guaranteeing recession, the prospect for stock market gains is meager at best. If a recession occurs, the S&P 500 could decline just over 30% on average from the highs and earnings may contract an average of 20%. The term "average" is a bit misleading, too. The declines could be greater or less than the average and still be considered very normal. At one point, the S&P 500 was down 24% for the year, and it looks to close 2022 down by about 19%. This could mean that the lows have been made. Tony Dwyer from Canaccord Genuity doesn't think so. He said the data demonstrates that no historical low has ever been made before a recession had begun. To wit, it appears lower market lows await in 2023.
NBC San Diego
Putin Attempts to Undermine Oil Price Cap as Global Energy Markets Fracture
A price cap was introduced on Dec. 5 and requires traders using Western services such as maritime routes, insurance and financing to pay no more than $60 per barrel for Russian oil. Urals crude is currently trading around $50 per barrel, according to Finnish refining firm Neste. President Vladimir Putin's...
NBC San Diego
Zelenskyy, BlackRock CEO Fink Agree to Coordinate Ukraine Investment
BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory and the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy signed a memorandum of understanding in November. Zelenskyy and Fink agreed Wednesday to "focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channelling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy."
NBC San Diego
Mark Cuban Wants to Buy More Bitcoin, Says Gold Investors Are ‘Dumb'
Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
Comments / 0