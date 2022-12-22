ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

European Markets Choppy as Caution Abounds to End the Year

LONDON — European markets fluctuated on Thursday as caution returned to global stocks, with investors assessing a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3% by mid-afternoon, having clawed back opening losses of around 0.5%. Tech stocks added 0.8% while travel and leisure stocks dropped 0.4%.
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall, Taking Lead From Wall Street's Losses

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, taking the lead from Wall Street's losses overnight as investors looked to the year ahead. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.94% to close at 26,093.67 while the Topix shed 0.72% to 1,895.27. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.93%...
Global Economy Is Heading Into a Decade of Low Growth, Economist Says

The International Monetary Fund now projects that global GDP growth will slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday, Lacalle said the potential for a full reopening of the Chinese economy was "the biggest positive" that markets could expect for 2023.
Kelly Evans: The $12 Trillion That Vanished

It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
The Market's Most Political Stock Picks Had a Bad Year, But They'll Be Back in 2023

Months of headlines have featured GOP politicians criticizing investment firms including BlackRock for offering funds that focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. In a bad year for stocks, investors added less to sustainable funds, but will end the year close to flat in asset flows. ESG fund returns...
The Fintech Reckoning Is Upon Us. Here's What to Expect Next Year

Top-tier startups that have three to four years of funding can ride out the storm, according to Point72 Ventures partner Pete Casella. The flood of venture money during the past few years led to copycat companies getting funded anytime a successful niche was identified. Many private companies created in recent...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, Southwest, Apple, AMC and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Tesla – The electric vehicle stock rose 3.3% after selling off during ten of the last 11 trading sessions. Baird also trimmed its price target on shares to $252 from $316 a share. Southwest Airlines – Shares of the airline...
3 Signs the ‘Pandemic Economy' Ended in 2022—Even Though Covid Is Still Around

By all technical definitions, the U.S. is still in a pandemic. As of September, the World Health Organization has only declared the end of the pandemic "in sight," but not here yet — especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another harsh winter wave. Some pandemic lifestyle changes like...
Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike

Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
The Tech IPO Market Collapsed in 2022, and Next Year Doesn't Look Much Better

IPO deal proceeds plummeted 94% in 2022, according to Ernst & Young's IPO report published in mid-December. Not a single tech deal raised $1 billion this year, after 15 IPOs raised at least that much in 2021, according to FactSet. "Until we see a persistent return to intelligent capital allocation...
Michael Farr: These Are 2023's Top Stock Picks for What Could Be a Rocky Year

Selecting a Top Ten list for 2023 feels a bit different this year. With several historical measures virtually guaranteeing recession, the prospect for stock market gains is meager at best. If a recession occurs, the S&P 500 could decline just over 30% on average from the highs and earnings may contract an average of 20%. The term "average" is a bit misleading, too. The declines could be greater or less than the average and still be considered very normal. At one point, the S&P 500 was down 24% for the year, and it looks to close 2022 down by about 19%. This could mean that the lows have been made. Tony Dwyer from Canaccord Genuity doesn't think so. He said the data demonstrates that no historical low has ever been made before a recession had begun. To wit, it appears lower market lows await in 2023.
Putin Attempts to Undermine Oil Price Cap as Global Energy Markets Fracture

A price cap was introduced on Dec. 5 and requires traders using Western services such as maritime routes, insurance and financing to pay no more than $60 per barrel for Russian oil. Urals crude is currently trading around $50 per barrel, according to Finnish refining firm Neste. President Vladimir Putin's...
Zelenskyy, BlackRock CEO Fink Agree to Coordinate Ukraine Investment

BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory and the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy signed a memorandum of understanding in November. Zelenskyy and Fink agreed Wednesday to "focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channelling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy."
Mark Cuban Wants to Buy More Bitcoin, Says Gold Investors Are ‘Dumb'

Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.

