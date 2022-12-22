ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst

A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Bitcoin: >500 days from halving, will BTC go back in time?

Analyst opined that Bitcoin’s bottom could be close since halving history showed a similar occurrence. BTC might still be considered overvalued in the current cycle. The desire for a Bitcoin [BTC] significant resurgence might be considered null and void as it’s only a few days before 2022 ends. For long-term hopefuls, this might not be much of a worry.
$BTC: Legendary Value Investor Calls Bitcoin ‘Sound Speculation’

In a recent interview with Barron’s, legendary American value investor William H. Miller III shared his thoughts on crypto. Miller is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Investment Officer of investment firm Miller Value Partners, as well as the portfolio manager of firm’s mutual funds “Opportunity Equity” and “Income Strategy”.
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals ‘Super Power’ Altcoin Portfolio of Ethereum, GMX and One More Crypto Asset

BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes is revealing his altcoin portfolio while predicting that 2023 could be a great year for the crypto industry. In a new article, the crypto capitalist says that he expects the Federal Reserve to begin printing money again next year, which could serve as a catalyst for a massive rally for Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets.
Litecoin Creator’s Brother Expects the Bear Market To Be Over ‘Certainly by Early 2025’

On 22 December 2022, crypto entrepreneur Bobby Lee, who is the brother of Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, shared his thoughts on the crypto market. “I think it’s going to be pretty bearish for the next year or two... Personally, I predict the bull market will come back in probably two years’ time. Certainly, by late 2024, it will be two years from right now, and certainly by early 2025... But time will tell. It’s hard to pin down exactly when this bear market will bottom out...
Bitcoin, Polygon and One Ethereum Rival To More Than Double in Price, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A crypto strategist says that the new year will bring a doubling in price for several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,800 Twitter followers that the worst of the economic troubles are likely over and by December 2023 more than 100% gains are in store for some digital assets.

