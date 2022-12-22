Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Looks Horrendous and Primed for New Bear Market Low
A widely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin holders, saying BTC bears currently have the upper hand and could send the king crypto to a fresh bear market low. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that BTC bears are flexing their muscles after preventing Bitcoin from successfully taking out its resistance around $17,500.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: >500 days from halving, will BTC go back in time?
Analyst opined that Bitcoin’s bottom could be close since halving history showed a similar occurrence. BTC might still be considered overvalued in the current cycle. The desire for a Bitcoin [BTC] significant resurgence might be considered null and void as it’s only a few days before 2022 ends. For long-term hopefuls, this might not be much of a worry.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Reaching Its ‘Breaking Point’ Before Major Capitulation, Says Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten is warning that Bitcoin (BTC) is inches away from a “breaking point” which could cause a major capitulation event. In a new video update, Merten tells his 511,000 YouTube subscribers that what has historically been a “buy-the-dip” support level for Bitcoin is now disintegrating.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Legendary Value Investor Calls Bitcoin ‘Sound Speculation’
In a recent interview with Barron’s, legendary American value investor William H. Miller III shared his thoughts on crypto. Miller is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Investment Officer of investment firm Miller Value Partners, as well as the portfolio manager of firm’s mutual funds “Opportunity Equity” and “Income Strategy”.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Sharks Are Heavily Accumulating Cardano, Taking Dip Buying of ADA to New Level: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed investors of Cardano are loading up on ADA and have been heavily buying dips since the high-profile implosion of FTX. Santiment says that addresses with a balance of 10,000 to 100,000 Cardano now hold their largest percentage of the supply in a year and a half to the tune of four billion ADA tokens.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals ‘Super Power’ Altcoin Portfolio of Ethereum, GMX and One More Crypto Asset
BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes is revealing his altcoin portfolio while predicting that 2023 could be a great year for the crypto industry. In a new article, the crypto capitalist says that he expects the Federal Reserve to begin printing money again next year, which could serve as a catalyst for a massive rally for Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets.
cryptoglobe.com
Litecoin Creator’s Brother Expects the Bear Market To Be Over ‘Certainly by Early 2025’
On 22 December 2022, crypto entrepreneur Bobby Lee, who is the brother of Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, shared his thoughts on the crypto market. “I think it’s going to be pretty bearish for the next year or two... Personally, I predict the bull market will come back in probably two years’ time. Certainly, by late 2024, it will be two years from right now, and certainly by early 2025... But time will tell. It’s hard to pin down exactly when this bear market will bottom out...
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Grayscale Considers Selling Portion of $10,753,804,948 Bitcoin Trust if ETF Plan Fails: Report
Crypto asset management giant Grayscale is reportedly considering selling some of its capital back to investors if the firm’s plans for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) don’t work out. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Grayscale may explore alternative pathways to returning some of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Polygon and One Ethereum Rival To More Than Double in Price, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A crypto strategist says that the new year will bring a doubling in price for several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,800 Twitter followers that the worst of the economic troubles are likely over and by December 2023 more than 100% gains are in store for some digital assets.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Bottom Predicts Incoming Rally for BTC – But There’s a Catch
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says a bounce is likely in sight for the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,900 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to rally in the near term before BTC ignites another leg down toward his target below $16,000.
