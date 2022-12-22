Read full article on original website
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Hasn't Attempted To Win The AEW Women's World Title
Jade Cargill had dominated in AEW since competing in her first match ever on the March 3, 2021, edition of "Dynamite." Since then, Cargill has not lost a single match by pinfall or submission, with her only loss coming at All Out 2021 — as she was thrown over the top rope in the Casino Battle Royal. As of this writing, she has won 41 singles matches on the trot. Furthermore, on the January 5, 2022, edition of "Dynamite," she became the first AEW TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho.
WWE Hall Of Famer Almost Fired Over Planned Outside Appearance
D-Von Dudley's recent attempt to appear at an independent ECW tribute show nearly got him fired from WWE. Dudley was scheduled to appear at the "Tribute to the Extreme" event put on by Battleground Championship Wrestling last weekend. The card was an overt yet unofficial tribute to ECW, right down to its location at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia. It featured several former ECW wrestlers, including Rob Van Dam, Rhino, Sabu, D-Von's longtime Dudley Boyz tag team partner Bully Ray, and others.
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter's AEW Women's World Title Reign
Jamie Hayter's rise to becoming AEW Women's World Champion has been one of the more unabashedly positive pro wrestling stories of 2022, with the British import getting over organically with the audience while performing at a consistently high level in the ring. According to a report from Fightful Select, the...
Sasha Banks Reportedly Planned To Be A Surprise For NJPW
Sasha Banks, who is now going by her real name Mercedes Varnado, is believed to be in Japan ahead of her rumored appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. However, that is something neither New Japan Pro-Wrestling nor STARDOM has advertised or announced. The reasoning behind this, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is that they want her appearance to be a surprise on the night.
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW Banned Blood In The Early '90s
When you think about professional wrestling in the 1990s, a number of things come to mind. You might think of specific superstars like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Sting, Rob Van Dam, The Rock, and Diamond Dallas Page. Or maybe factions like DX or the NWO dominated that era for you. But no matter what side of the "Monday Night Wars" you fell on, it seemed like every promotion featured one thing — blood.
Behind-The-Scenes News On Whether Tony Khan Shopped Outside Of WBD For ROH Show
Ring of Honor doesn't have its own show on television. This has raised questions about whether Tony Khan has looked for a deal with networks that aren't Warner Bros. Discovery, which broadcasts AEW's "Dynamite" and "Rampage" on its cable television channels. According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter,...
Danhausen Lists Dream Tag Team Partners
Could Sting and Darby Allin add one more ghoul to their team? Someone "very evil" hopes they might be willing. Danhausen, AEW's demonstrative demon, opened up about his dream tag team partners during an impromptu Twitter Q&A on Friday, and admitted that he hopes to one day team up with the WCW legend and his young protege. After a fan asked Danhausen who his dream partners would be from any era of pro wrestling, the AEW star responded with a GIF of Sting and Allin standing side-by-side and wrote, "would like to cross this off the list."
Backstage News On John Cena's WrestleMania 39 Status
John Cena will soon make his long-awaited return to the squared circle on the December 30 edition of "WWE SmackDown" — effectively maintaining his impressive streak of wrestling in every consecutive year since 2002. Many are hoping Cena's appearance is more than a one-off, though. With WrestleMania 39 soon...
Madusa Reveals Why She Was 'Scared' About Entering WWE HOF
Women's wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Madusa is now viewed as a mentor to many young women's wrestlers. Her frequent appearances on "WWE NXT" in recent years have often been opposite the future stars of WWE's women's division. However, this is a relatively new phenomenon for the former WWF Women's Champion, who had a strained relationship with the company for years leading up to her 2015 WWE Hall of Fame induction.
Jimmy Jacobs Describes The Main Misconception Of WWE Writers
Whenever fans have complaints about storytelling in pro wrestling, particularly in WWE, many are quick to blame the writing team for the issues they have with a character, promo, or storyline. However, at least in terms of the previous regime under Vince McMahon, a common misconception is that these creative types have more say in how the product is presented. And now Jimmy Jacobs is clearing the air.
Former WWE Writer Describes The Hardest Part Of Working For Vince McMahon
Christopher Scoville (better known as Jimmy Jacobs) has been working within professional wrestling since the late 1990s, and at only 38 years old, has crossed plenty of promotions off his list. In the ring, he's best known for his 12-year stint with Ring of Honor, where he captured the ROH World Tag Team Championship on five occasions. He's also won championship gold in NWA, PWG, PWF, wXw, XICW, and countless others.
Backstage News On Sasha Banks Potentially Working For AEW
Sasha Banks is one of professional wrestling's hottest commodities right now. Upon reports of Banks' exit from WWE, the multi-time Women's Champion has attracted much attention, as her wrestling bookings are said to open back up on January 1, 2023. While she's reportedly locked in for a series of appearances with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, another exciting possibility has emerged as well.
Jake Roberts Looks Back On His AEW Debut
Back in 2020, just before the world was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jake "The Snake" Roberts made a memorable debut on AEW television. Roberts appeared on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" to confront Cody Rhodes, teasing the imminent debut of a "client" who intended to face Rhodes. That client would eventually be revealed as none other than Lance Archer, who Roberts still manages in AEW to this day. Roberts responded to a fan question on the latest "Snake Pit" podcast concerning how he felt about the reaction to his debut, and the WWE Hall of Famer had very positive things to say.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Mandy Rose Shouldn't Join AEW
Mandy Rose may no longer be the "NXT" Women's Champion or work for WWE anymore, but she's still the talk of the professional wrestling world in some circles. Despite her recent release, all signs point to Rose doing just fine financially thanks to her FanTime site. Not only that, but murmurs persist that she could always end up elsewhere, such as AEW. Eric Bischoff, however, advises against that for one very specific reason.
Backstage News On KAIRI Working The Royal Rumble
It's the most magical time of the year, and while for a lot of people that means Christmas, for wrestling fans, it is Royal Rumble season. The annual show is one of the most important of each WWE year, building toward the WrestleMania main event as storylines for 'The Grandest Stage Of Them All' begin to become clear. One of the most exciting parts of the show is the surprise names that end up appearing in both Royal Rumble matches, and one name that's been rumored for this year is KAIRI.
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
Backstage News On Orange Cassidy's AEW Contract Status
"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy has been a huge factor in the success of All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception and his work is finally starting to be rewarded. The 38-year-old is currently the AEW All-Atlantic Champion, defeating PAC to win the belt in October, and isn't going anywhere according to recent reports.
Bobby Fish Names Classic Wrestling PPV He Wanted To Bring Back In AEW
Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish was a guest on the "Wrestling Perspective Podcast." During the podcast, Fish spoke about how AEW should have had a Crockett Cup-style pay-per-view. The Crockett Cup first started back in 1986 and was a tournament to crown the best tag team. The NWA brought back the Crockett Cup this past March. The last event before March was in April 2019 and before that it was held in 1988.
Liv Morgan Recalls WWE Moment Which Gives Her 'Goosebumps'
2022 was a year of major success for Liv Morgan — starting off the year challenging Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship and ending the year after winning her first-ever championship in WWE. Morgan won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, as she rolled up Ronda Rousey for the victory. Following the match, the live fans in attendance cheered for Morgan, as her dream of finally reaching the top of the mountain came to be.
