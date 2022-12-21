Read full article on original website
White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways
When a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was “ethnocentric” and thought his race was “superior,” he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. “Let me finish …” the teacher is seen telling his students on a now-viral video as they began to push back against his remarks. “I think everybody thinks that; they’re just not honest about it.” The teacher in question has since been fired. His termination is hardly surprising given that he was captured on video making blatantly racist remarks...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Disturbing Case Of Philip Chism, The High School Freshman Who Murdered A Beloved Math Teacher In The School Bathroom
Philip Chism was just 14 when he murdered his 24-year-old math teacher Colleen Ritzer at Danvers High School before dumping her corpse behind the school. On Oct. 22, 2013, a ninth grader at Danvers High School in Massachusetts named Philip Chism did the unthinkable. At just 14, he brutalized his 24-year-old math teacher, Colleen Ritzer.
Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
Washington Examiner
Middle-school teacher asks students what pronouns to use when speaking to their parents
A middle-school teacher from Minneapolis , Minnesota, gave her class a survey about their names and gender pronouns , which included a question on what pronoun they should use when talking to a student's parents. Mandi Jung, who teaches science at Highland Park Middle School, shared her curriculum online ,...
WDSU
VIDEO: College students help walk elementary students to school due to bus driver shortage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place of teachers a few days a week. For some, it's the highlight of their semester. They get to know the kids they walk with weekly. This volunteer opportunity through Madison House helps get them more...
'Proud' VSU student from Nigeria graduates with 4.0 GPA
For Mofolake Odubonojo, getting to this point has been a journey of perseverance and a desire to help others.
Many kids are struggling. Is special education the answer?
Schools contending with soaring student mental health needs and other challenges have been struggling to determine just how much the pandemic is to blame
White Kids Play More Sports Than Others By Kindergarten, Study Says
When kids start Kindergarten, they’re put through several evaluations to measure their preparedness for school. The goal is to even the playing field by identifying how schools can best support kids to meet their individual needs. Looking at factors like a child’s readiness to read, including hearing and language skills, matters a great deal; when addressed early, these interventions can help prevent kids from getting far behind their peers. But a new study in the Journal of Applied Psychology has uncovered troubling inequalities amongst Kindergarteners outside of the classroom that could have major consequences.
CV Superintendent announces retirement
Gill released a letter to families and staff members in the district earlier this week, in which he says he has officially notified the board of education that he will be retiring on March 10th, 2023.
Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching Band
Members of the band contribute heavily to the atmosphere of Ohio State football games. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After watching the Ohio State Marching Band’s perform at football games or other events, some students find themselves wondering who are the people behind the instruments and what preparation they do.
BBC
University of Exeter student nurses put on art exhibition
Student nurses have been producing original art to explore the emotional experience of nursing. Undergraduates from the University of Exeter's Academy of Nursing have produced paintings, poetry, collages and sculptures. All the work will go on show at an exhibition - The Art and History of Nursing - at St...
Montessori Mastery adds electives, basketball
Montessori Mastery School of Odessa has added JV and high school basketball, photography and American Sign Language this year. It’s also continuing its popular theater program, taught by Kaylee Cerda, field trips for fourth through 12th grades and visits from area museums and organizations for the prekindergarten through third grade classes.
