Happy December! I hope your holiday season is going well. I can honestly say that mine is having a different feel than previous years. Between the economy and the Christmas perfection stress that we put on ourselves every year, it’s very easy to feel that this holiday season may be very different. As for me and my home, I can honestly say that this season of motherhood for me -teenage and college years- definitely has me in a bit of a fog on how to handle the holidays this year. Being the parent of older children makes you long for the simpler years when it was easy to create a magical atmosphere for the little ones. The transformation of the home, the arts and crafts time around the table, the joy of seeing Santa, the funny elf on a shelf scenes, seeing their faces when they open their cute gifts, and so on and so on.

15 DAYS AGO