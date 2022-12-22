ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

What comes after the final Jan. 6 report could be a question of not just law, but also politics

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report this past Thursday. And the big top line is that former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted by the Department of Justice on four charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by assisting those involved in an insurrection. The report is thorough. It's more than 800 pages, and it offers suggestions for how to protect the American democratic system from possible interference in the future. But whatever action comes next could be a question of not just the law, but also politics, like will the DOJ actually pursue charges against the former president, who is currently running for office again, or will they pass to avoid the appearance of partisanship? And does the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith change that calculus at all? Here to help us think this through is Harry Litman. He's the former deputy assistant attorney general at the Department of Justice, and he currently hosts the "Talking Feds" podcast. Harry Litman, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Morning news brief

China is reopening its pandemic closed borders. Ukraine wants to host a peace summit at the U.N. in February. States that charged people to pay foster care bills added to the struggles of families. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. China is reopening to the rest of the world after nearly three...
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

3 busloads of migrants were dropped off near Vice President Harris' residence

Someone chose Christmas Eve to use human beings to make a political point. Buses carried migrants from Texas to the residence of the vice president in Washington. They were dropped off in a city where temperatures had fallen to 18 degrees. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have sent other groups of migrants to northern cities, seizing attention for their critique of President Biden's immigration policies. Our colleague Andrew Limbong spoke earlier with Amy Fischer, an organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

Supreme Court rules pandemic-era immigration policy will remain in effect

The Supreme Court says Title 42 will stay in place for now. That policy lets immigration authorities quickly remove migrants before they can ask for asylum or other protections. The Trump administration put it in place as a public health order. The Biden administration had planned to end it. But today, the justices sided with Republican state officials who want to keep Title 42.
NPR

The National Security Agency revamps its museum, revealing secrets

Before the mid-70's, many Americans didn't know the National Security Agency existed. The agency revamped its museum and some of the secrets exposed are surprising some national security experts. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Until the mid-1970s, the average American had no clue the National Security Agency even existed. Now the NSA...
MARYLAND STATE
NPR

Gender-based pricing, known as the pink tax, will be banned in California on Jan. 1

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. If you've noticed that women's shampoo costs more than men's or that pink razors cost more than black ones, you're not alone. That discriminatory practice is known as the pink tax. It's about to be banned in California starting January 1. And according to the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, repealing it could save women $1,300 a year for the same products men buy. Now, about that pay gap.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy