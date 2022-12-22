Read full article on original website
NPR
Laws allow kids to be taken away from their parents if they fail to pay debts
For courts to end a parent's rights to their child, there has to be a serious reason. But NPR found laws that say it's OK to take kids away from their parents if they fail to pay certain debts. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. The right of parents to raise children as...
NPR
What comes after the final Jan. 6 report could be a question of not just law, but also politics
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report this past Thursday. And the big top line is that former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted by the Department of Justice on four charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by assisting those involved in an insurrection. The report is thorough. It's more than 800 pages, and it offers suggestions for how to protect the American democratic system from possible interference in the future. But whatever action comes next could be a question of not just the law, but also politics, like will the DOJ actually pursue charges against the former president, who is currently running for office again, or will they pass to avoid the appearance of partisanship? And does the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith change that calculus at all? Here to help us think this through is Harry Litman. He's the former deputy assistant attorney general at the Department of Justice, and he currently hosts the "Talking Feds" podcast. Harry Litman, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Morning news brief
China is reopening its pandemic closed borders. Ukraine wants to host a peace summit at the U.N. in February. States that charged people to pay foster care bills added to the struggles of families. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. China is reopening to the rest of the world after nearly three...
NPR
3 busloads of migrants were dropped off near Vice President Harris' residence
Someone chose Christmas Eve to use human beings to make a political point. Buses carried migrants from Texas to the residence of the vice president in Washington. They were dropped off in a city where temperatures had fallen to 18 degrees. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have sent other groups of migrants to northern cities, seizing attention for their critique of President Biden's immigration policies. Our colleague Andrew Limbong spoke earlier with Amy Fischer, an organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network.
NPR
Supreme Court rules pandemic-era immigration policy will remain in effect
The Supreme Court says Title 42 will stay in place for now. That policy lets immigration authorities quickly remove migrants before they can ask for asylum or other protections. The Trump administration put it in place as a public health order. The Biden administration had planned to end it. But today, the justices sided with Republican state officials who want to keep Title 42.
NPR
Analysts say hate crimes are increasing but that's not reflected in FBI data
The FBI hate crime data for last year is so flawed and incomplete that experts are warning it could mask the real trend: a continuing and troubling rise in hate incidents and violence. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. People tracking hate crimes say they're increasing in this country. The FBI's most recent...
NPR
The National Security Agency revamps its museum, revealing secrets
Before the mid-70's, many Americans didn't know the National Security Agency existed. The agency revamped its museum and some of the secrets exposed are surprising some national security experts. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Until the mid-1970s, the average American had no clue the National Security Agency even existed. Now the NSA...
NPR
Gender-based pricing, known as the pink tax, will be banned in California on Jan. 1
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. If you've noticed that women's shampoo costs more than men's or that pink razors cost more than black ones, you're not alone. That discriminatory practice is known as the pink tax. It's about to be banned in California starting January 1. And according to the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, repealing it could save women $1,300 a year for the same products men buy. Now, about that pay gap.
